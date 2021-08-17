Mae Whitman Comes Out as 'Proud and Happy' Pansexual

Instagram Celebrity

Announcing on her social media platforms that she is now a part of the LGBTQ+ community, the 'Good Girls' actress believes that queer representation is 'so so so important.'

AceShowbiz - Mae Whitman is opening up about her sexuality. In a statement she shared on her social media platforms, the former star of "Good Girls" came out as pansexual and declared she's "proud and happy" to be part of the LGBTQ+ community.

The "Parenthood" alum took to her Twitter account on Monday, August 16 to make public her sexual identity. "Just taking a moment to say I am SO proud to be even a small part of a show like 'The Owl House'. Being pansexual myself, I wish I had such incredible characters like Amity and Luz in my life when I was growing up," she began her statement. "Queer representation is sososo important :,) keep it up world! #TOH."

In a separate Twitter post, Mae continued to say, "I know ppl might be unfamiliar with what pansexual means; for me it means I know I can fall in love with people of all genders." The Mary Elizabeth depicter in "The Perks of Being a Wallflower" then shared how she felt after revealing her sexuality, writing, "This is the word that fits me best Rainbow and I'm proud+happy to be part of the Bi+ community :,)." In her post, she included an article from GLAAD highlighting what bisexuality is and how people can be more accepting of Bi+ individuals.

Mae also shared the news on her Instagram page. The 33-year-old actress shared a photo that saw her sitting on a wooden deck with a black dog in her lap. She added an animated caption underneath that read, "You might say I'm, Bi-Furious."

Since opening up about her sexuality, Mae received an outpouring of love from her fans and followers. "I'm so proud of you Mae, congrats on finding yourself. You're amazing and valid," one user responded to her announcement. Another chimed in, "I'm so insanely pleased to learn you're in the bi+ family too! this makes me so happy, you're amazing <3." meanwhile, a third added, "happy for your comfortability and happiness in sharing this and not hiding from anyone. be proud and stay proud, fellow gemini."