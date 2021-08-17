 
 

Mae Whitman Comes Out as 'Proud and Happy' Pansexual

Mae Whitman Comes Out as 'Proud and Happy' Pansexual
Instagram
Celebrity

Announcing on her social media platforms that she is now a part of the LGBTQ+ community, the 'Good Girls' actress believes that queer representation is 'so so so important.'

  • Aug 17, 2021

AceShowbiz - Mae Whitman is opening up about her sexuality. In a statement she shared on her social media platforms, the former star of "Good Girls" came out as pansexual and declared she's "proud and happy" to be part of the LGBTQ+ community.

The "Parenthood" alum took to her Twitter account on Monday, August 16 to make public her sexual identity. "Just taking a moment to say I am SO proud to be even a small part of a show like 'The Owl House'. Being pansexual myself, I wish I had such incredible characters like Amity and Luz in my life when I was growing up," she began her statement. "Queer representation is sososo important :,) keep it up world! #TOH."

In a separate Twitter post, Mae continued to say, "I know ppl might be unfamiliar with what pansexual means; for me it means I know I can fall in love with people of all genders." The Mary Elizabeth depicter in "The Perks of Being a Wallflower" then shared how she felt after revealing her sexuality, writing, "This is the word that fits me best Rainbow and I'm proud+happy to be part of the Bi+ community :,)." In her post, she included an article from GLAAD highlighting what bisexuality is and how people can be more accepting of Bi+ individuals.

  See also...

Mae also shared the news on her Instagram page. The 33-year-old actress shared a photo that saw her sitting on a wooden deck with a black dog in her lap. She added an animated caption underneath that read, "You might say I'm, Bi-Furious."

Since opening up about her sexuality, Mae received an outpouring of love from her fans and followers. "I'm so proud of you Mae, congrats on finding yourself. You're amazing and valid," one user responded to her announcement. Another chimed in, "I'm so insanely pleased to learn you're in the bi+ family too! this makes me so happy, you're amazing <3." meanwhile, a third added, "happy for your comfortability and happiness in sharing this and not hiding from anyone. be proud and stay proud, fellow gemini."

You can share this post!

Ariana Grande Sends Love to Selena Gomez for Singing 'Break Up with Your Girlfriend, I'm Bored'
Most Read
Simone Biles Shares Health Updates After Biten by German Shepherds
Celebrity

Simone Biles Shares Health Updates After Biten by German Shepherds

Alex Rodriguez Caught Enjoying Himself With Three Women in Las Vegas Nightclub

Alex Rodriguez Caught Enjoying Himself With Three Women in Las Vegas Nightclub

Mulatto Confirms She's Got Breast Implants

Mulatto Confirms She's Got Breast Implants

Marlo Hampton Shows Her Bruised Face After Getting Hair Transplant

Marlo Hampton Shows Her Bruised Face After Getting Hair Transplant

P. J. Washington Claims He's Not Allowed to See Newborn Son Amid Brittany Renner Split

P. J. Washington Claims He's Not Allowed to See Newborn Son Amid Brittany Renner Split

Social Media Users Not Impressed by Lil Nas X's Thirst Trap Showing His Bulge

Social Media Users Not Impressed by Lil Nas X's Thirst Trap Showing His Bulge

Nivea Unleashes Alleged Texts From Her 'Man' After He Denies Dating Her

Nivea Unleashes Alleged Texts From Her 'Man' After He Denies Dating Her

Madonna Pleads for Donation to Help Her Support Kids Hospital in Malawi

Madonna Pleads for Donation to Help Her Support Kids Hospital in Malawi

Yella Beezy Insists He Was Arrested Over 'Hand Sanitizer,' Not 'Drugs'

Yella Beezy Insists He Was Arrested Over 'Hand Sanitizer,' Not 'Drugs'

'American Idol' Alum Syesha Mercado's GoFundMe Page to Regain Custody of Her Son Reaches Over $300K

'American Idol' Alum Syesha Mercado's GoFundMe Page to Regain Custody of Her Son Reaches Over $300K

Chet Hanks Doubles Down on Anti-Vaxx Stance: My Immune System Needs No Tampering

Chet Hanks Doubles Down on Anti-Vaxx Stance: My Immune System Needs No Tampering

Kanye West's 'Donda' Producer Mike Dean Complains About 'Toxic' Work Environment

Kanye West's 'Donda' Producer Mike Dean Complains About 'Toxic' Work Environment

Boosie Badazz Spoils His Son With $5K Cash and Jewelry for His Birthday

Boosie Badazz Spoils His Son With $5K Cash and Jewelry for His Birthday