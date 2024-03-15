 

Ariana Grande Showers Christina Aguilera With Love After Getting Approval of 'The Boy Is Mine'

Ariana Grande Showers Christina Aguilera With Love After Getting Approval of 'The Boy Is Mine'
Cover Images/Media Punch
Music

The 'No Tears Left to Cry' singer gives her response shortly after the 'Genie in a Bottle' hitmaker seemingly hinted that she loves the single 'The Boy Is Mine'.

  • Mar 15, 2024

AceShowbiz - Ariana Grande has received a stamp of approval from Christina Aguilera of her single titled "The Boy Is Mine". Upon learning that the fellow singer liked the song, the "No Tears Left to Cry" singer showered the "Genie in a Bottle" hitmaker with love via social media.

On Thursday, March 14, the 30-year-old songstress made use of her Instagram page to voice her appreciation to Christina. She reshared Christina's video via Instagram Stories. Over it, she penned, "Love you," adding a slew of face holding back tears emojis.

In the video itself, which was released by Christina less than an hour prior to Ariana's Story, Christina was documented showing off her stunning look in a black mini dress. The gown came with a plunging neckline, silver embellishments on its bodice and fringe details on its lower part.

  Editors' Pick

The "Come On Over Baby (All I Want Is You)" songstress also donned a pair of black gloves and matching boots, which featured towering heels and were high enough to cover her lower thighs. In addition, her long blonde hair, which blew over her shoulder in the breeze, was let loose, parted in the middle and styled into voluminous curls.

In the footage, Christina was filmed striking a number of poses, playing with her hair and showing off her fingernails. While doing so, Ariana's song "The Boy Is Mine" was being played in the background, seemingly showing that she loves the track.

The post came less than one week after Ariana released "The Boy Is Mine", which is featured in her seventh studio album titled "Eternal Sunshine". On March 8, she unleashed the track along with its lyric video, including a photo of her closing her eyes with both of her hands as she flashed her radiant smile.

After dropping the single and its music video, Ariana was showered with praise by many listeners. In the comments section of the lyric video, one in particular gushed, "Ari isn't pregnant, but she never fails to deliver." Another joined in, "THIS PRODUCTIONNNNN I FELT LIKE I WAS IN A SLOW-MO RUNNING SCENE AT THE END OF A MOVIE."

You can share this post!

You might also like

BTS' V Packs on PDA With Brunette Beauty in 'FRI(END)S' Music Video

'The Talk' in Jeopardy, May Be Replaced With New Daytime Soap Amid Ratings Struggle
Related Posts
Ariana Grande Sends Diane Warren Into 'Mini-Tantrum' for Skipping Best Song Nominees at Oscars

Ariana Grande Sends Diane Warren Into 'Mini-Tantrum' for Skipping Best Song Nominees at Oscars

Ariana Grande Blasted by Melissa Rivers Over 'Too Much' Oscars 2024 Outfit

Ariana Grande Blasted by Melissa Rivers Over 'Too Much' Oscars 2024 Outfit

Ariana Grande Wows the Crowd With 'SNL' Performances

Ariana Grande Wows the Crowd With 'SNL' Performances

Ariana Grande Defended by Fans From Jhene Aiko's Apparent Shade Over 'Eternal Sunshine' Album

Ariana Grande Defended by Fans From Jhene Aiko's Apparent Shade Over 'Eternal Sunshine' Album

Latest News
Sharon Stone All Smiles at 2024 GLAAD Awards After Billy Baldwin Threatened to Spill 'Dirt'
  • Mar 15, 2024

Sharon Stone All Smiles at 2024 GLAAD Awards After Billy Baldwin Threatened to Spill 'Dirt'

'The Talk' in Jeopardy, May Be Replaced With New Daytime Soap Amid Ratings Struggle
  • Mar 15, 2024

'The Talk' in Jeopardy, May Be Replaced With New Daytime Soap Amid Ratings Struggle

Ariana Grande Showers Christina Aguilera With Love After Getting Approval of 'The Boy Is Mine'
  • Mar 15, 2024

Ariana Grande Showers Christina Aguilera With Love After Getting Approval of 'The Boy Is Mine'

BTS' V Packs on PDA With Brunette Beauty in 'FRI(END)S' Music Video
  • Mar 15, 2024

BTS' V Packs on PDA With Brunette Beauty in 'FRI(END)S' Music Video

Luke Bryan's Bar Investigated for Alleged Overserving After College Student Goes Missing
  • Mar 15, 2024

Luke Bryan's Bar Investigated for Alleged Overserving After College Student Goes Missing

'Yellowstone' Star Cole Hauser Pays Tribute to Mom Following Her Passing
  • Mar 15, 2024

'Yellowstone' Star Cole Hauser Pays Tribute to Mom Following Her Passing

Most Read
Benzino Blasts Eminem's Alleged 'Plastic Surgery' Result, Reacts to 'Doomsday Pt. 2' Music Video
Music
  • 2024-03-14 09:40:15

Benzino Blasts Eminem's Alleged 'Plastic Surgery' Result, Reacts to 'Doomsday Pt. 2' Music Video

Lily Allen Says Having Children 'Ruined' Her Career

Lily Allen Says Having Children 'Ruined' Her Career

Madonna Pays Tribute to Michael Jackson at Los Angeles Concert That His Daughter Paris Attends

Madonna Pays Tribute to Michael Jackson at Los Angeles Concert That His Daughter Paris Attends

Ryan Gosling Reveals Eva Mendes and Their Kids Were 'Huge Part' of His Epic Oscars Performance

Ryan Gosling Reveals Eva Mendes and Their Kids Were 'Huge Part' of His Epic Oscars Performance

Eva Mendes Elated at Martin Scorsese's Reaction to Ryan Gosling's Oscars Performance

Eva Mendes Elated at Martin Scorsese's Reaction to Ryan Gosling's Oscars Performance

Jennifer Lopez Scraps 7 Shows From Upcoming 'This Is Me... Now' Tour for Unknown Reasons

Jennifer Lopez Scraps 7 Shows From Upcoming 'This Is Me... Now' Tour for Unknown Reasons

Zayn Malik Crashes Jimmy Fallon's Monologue to Preview New Song 'What I Am' From Upcoming Album

Zayn Malik Crashes Jimmy Fallon's Monologue to Preview New Song 'What I Am' From Upcoming Album

Megan Thee Stallion Urges Fans to Get Their 'Outfits Ready' for 'Hot Girl Summer Tour'

Megan Thee Stallion Urges Fans to Get Their 'Outfits Ready' for 'Hot Girl Summer Tour'

Drake Fights to Be Dismissed From Cases Linked to Travis Scott's Astroworld Tragedy

Drake Fights to Be Dismissed From Cases Linked to Travis Scott's Astroworld Tragedy