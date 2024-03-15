Ariana Grande Showers Christina Aguilera With Love After Getting Approval of 'The Boy Is Mine'

Cover Images/Media Punch Music

The 'No Tears Left to Cry' singer gives her response shortly after the 'Genie in a Bottle' hitmaker seemingly hinted that she loves the single 'The Boy Is Mine'.

Mar 15, 2024

AceShowbiz - Ariana Grande has received a stamp of approval from Christina Aguilera of her single titled "The Boy Is Mine". Upon learning that the fellow singer liked the song, the "No Tears Left to Cry" singer showered the "Genie in a Bottle" hitmaker with love via social media.

On Thursday, March 14, the 30-year-old songstress made use of her Instagram page to voice her appreciation to Christina. She reshared Christina's video via Instagram Stories. Over it, she penned, "Love you," adding a slew of face holding back tears emojis.

In the video itself, which was released by Christina less than an hour prior to Ariana's Story, Christina was documented showing off her stunning look in a black mini dress. The gown came with a plunging neckline, silver embellishments on its bodice and fringe details on its lower part.

The "Come On Over Baby (All I Want Is You)" songstress also donned a pair of black gloves and matching boots, which featured towering heels and were high enough to cover her lower thighs. In addition, her long blonde hair, which blew over her shoulder in the breeze, was let loose, parted in the middle and styled into voluminous curls.

In the footage, Christina was filmed striking a number of poses, playing with her hair and showing off her fingernails. While doing so, Ariana's song "The Boy Is Mine" was being played in the background, seemingly showing that she loves the track.

The post came less than one week after Ariana released "The Boy Is Mine", which is featured in her seventh studio album titled "Eternal Sunshine". On March 8, she unleashed the track along with its lyric video, including a photo of her closing her eyes with both of her hands as she flashed her radiant smile.

After dropping the single and its music video, Ariana was showered with praise by many listeners. In the comments section of the lyric video, one in particular gushed, "Ari isn't pregnant, but she never fails to deliver." Another joined in, "THIS PRODUCTIONNNNN I FELT LIKE I WAS IN A SLOW-MO RUNNING SCENE AT THE END OF A MOVIE."

