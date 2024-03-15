 

'The Talk' in Jeopardy, May Be Replaced With New Daytime Soap Amid Ratings Struggle

'The Talk' in Jeopardy, May Be Replaced With New Daytime Soap Amid Ratings Struggle
CBS
TV

According to a new report, CBS is currently working on a new daytime soap titled 'The Gates' from Emmy-winning soap alum Michele Val Jean which may serve as its replacement.

  • Mar 15, 2024

AceShowbiz - "The Talk" is reportedly in jeopardy. If a new report is to be believed, CBS is currently working on a new daytime soap titled "The Gates" from Emmy-winning soap alum Michele Val Jean which may serve as its replacement.

In a report published on Thursday, March 14, Deadline claimed that the daytime talk show is "the lowest-rated show on the CBS daytime lineup." That might be one of the reasons why the network decided to give the slot for the series.

It should also be noted that CBS recently let go of the talk show's current executive, Laurie Seidman. It also fired the show's PR reps amid the company's widespread layoffs.

  Editors' Pick

The show, however, attempted to do some much-needed improvements after EP Rob Crabbe was brought in to replace longtime EP Kristin Matthews. The newly-hired EP, who used to executive produce "The Late Late Show with James Corden", already made changes on "The Talk" through an extended first act of the show and more intimate interview segments.

The new report, meanwhile, pointed out that it's impossible for CBS to drop "The Young and the Restless" since the drama is the network's No. 1 in daytime. It also just received a season renewal. Axing "The Bold and the Beautiful" is additionally not an option, since the show is the second most-watched daytime soap in the network after "The Young and the Restless".

Both "Let's Make a Deal" and "The Price is Right" are likely safe from being axed since both game shows have solid ratings, sound budgets in addition to frequently contributing much-needed specials for CBS primetime. The report concluded that "The Talk" is the only show with low ratings on the CBS daytime lineup.

Despite that, "The Talk" remains at the Top 3 of the most-watched talk shows in daytime, joining "The View" and "Live! With Kelly and Mark".

You can share this post!

You might also like

Ariana Grande Showers Christina Aguilera With Love After Getting Approval of 'The Boy Is Mine'

Sharon Stone All Smiles at 2024 GLAAD Awards After Billy Baldwin Threatened to Spill 'Dirt'
Related Posts
Julie Chen Moonves Felt 'Stabbed in the Back' When Forced to Leave 'The Talk' in 2018

Julie Chen Moonves Felt 'Stabbed in the Back' When Forced to Leave 'The Talk' in 2018

'The Talk' Delays Season Premiere Amid WGA Strike

'The Talk' Delays Season Premiere Amid WGA Strike

Sharon Osbourne Refuses to Talk About 'Religion, Politics and Minority Groups' After 'The Talk' Row

Sharon Osbourne Refuses to Talk About 'Religion, Politics and Minority Groups' After 'The Talk' Row

Sharon Osbourne Receives Death Threats After Exiting 'The Talk' Due to Racism Scandal

Sharon Osbourne Receives Death Threats After Exiting 'The Talk' Due to Racism Scandal

Latest News
Sharon Stone All Smiles at 2024 GLAAD Awards After Billy Baldwin Threatened to Spill 'Dirt'
  • Mar 15, 2024

Sharon Stone All Smiles at 2024 GLAAD Awards After Billy Baldwin Threatened to Spill 'Dirt'

'The Talk' in Jeopardy, May Be Replaced With New Daytime Soap Amid Ratings Struggle
  • Mar 15, 2024

'The Talk' in Jeopardy, May Be Replaced With New Daytime Soap Amid Ratings Struggle

Ariana Grande Showers Christina Aguilera With Love After Getting Approval of 'The Boy Is Mine'
  • Mar 15, 2024

Ariana Grande Showers Christina Aguilera With Love After Getting Approval of 'The Boy Is Mine'

BTS' V Packs on PDA With Brunette Beauty in 'FRI(END)S' Music Video
  • Mar 15, 2024

BTS' V Packs on PDA With Brunette Beauty in 'FRI(END)S' Music Video

Luke Bryan's Bar Investigated for Alleged Overserving After College Student Goes Missing
  • Mar 15, 2024

Luke Bryan's Bar Investigated for Alleged Overserving After College Student Goes Missing

'Yellowstone' Star Cole Hauser Pays Tribute to Mom Following Her Passing
  • Mar 15, 2024

'Yellowstone' Star Cole Hauser Pays Tribute to Mom Following Her Passing

Most Read
Millie Bobby Brown's Eleven Sports 'Iconic' Look in 'Stranger Things' Season 5 Set Video
TV
  • 2024-03-13 14:42:33

Millie Bobby Brown's Eleven Sports 'Iconic' Look in 'Stranger Things' Season 5 Set Video

Ariana Madix Threatens to Cut Off 'Vanderpump Rules' Co-Stars Who Forgive Tom Sandoval

Ariana Madix Threatens to Cut Off 'Vanderpump Rules' Co-Stars Who Forgive Tom Sandoval

'The Masked Singer' Recap: Reality TV Star Unmasked on 'The Wizard of Oz' Night

'The Masked Singer' Recap: Reality TV Star Unmasked on 'The Wizard of Oz' Night

'Quiet on Set': Drake Bell Details 'Extensive and Brutal' Abuse by Brian Peck

'Quiet on Set': Drake Bell Details 'Extensive and Brutal' Abuse by Brian Peck

Don Lemon Plans Lawsuit After Elon Musk Cancels His X Show

Don Lemon Plans Lawsuit After Elon Musk Cancels His X Show

Lifetime Reacts After Wendy Williams' Unsealed Lawsuit Dubs Documentary Exploitative

Lifetime Reacts After Wendy Williams' Unsealed Lawsuit Dubs Documentary Exploitative

'The Talk' in Jeopardy, May Be Replaced With New Daytime Soap Amid Ratings Struggle

'The Talk' in Jeopardy, May Be Replaced With New Daytime Soap Amid Ratings Struggle