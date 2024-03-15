'The Talk' in Jeopardy, May Be Replaced With New Daytime Soap Amid Ratings Struggle

CBS TV

Mar 15, 2024

AceShowbiz - "The Talk" is reportedly in jeopardy. If a new report is to be believed, CBS is currently working on a new daytime soap titled "The Gates" from Emmy-winning soap alum Michele Val Jean which may serve as its replacement.

In a report published on Thursday, March 14, Deadline claimed that the daytime talk show is "the lowest-rated show on the CBS daytime lineup." That might be one of the reasons why the network decided to give the slot for the series.

It should also be noted that CBS recently let go of the talk show's current executive, Laurie Seidman. It also fired the show's PR reps amid the company's widespread layoffs.

The show, however, attempted to do some much-needed improvements after EP Rob Crabbe was brought in to replace longtime EP Kristin Matthews. The newly-hired EP, who used to executive produce "The Late Late Show with James Corden", already made changes on "The Talk" through an extended first act of the show and more intimate interview segments.

The new report, meanwhile, pointed out that it's impossible for CBS to drop "The Young and the Restless" since the drama is the network's No. 1 in daytime. It also just received a season renewal. Axing "The Bold and the Beautiful" is additionally not an option, since the show is the second most-watched daytime soap in the network after "The Young and the Restless".

Both "Let's Make a Deal" and "The Price is Right" are likely safe from being axed since both game shows have solid ratings, sound budgets in addition to frequently contributing much-needed specials for CBS primetime. The report concluded that "The Talk" is the only show with low ratings on the CBS daytime lineup.

Despite that, "The Talk" remains at the Top 3 of the most-watched talk shows in daytime, joining "The View" and "Live! With Kelly and Mark".

