Young Thug's Father Insists Gunna Didn't Do Anything That 'Can Hurt' His Family in RICO Case

When speaking in a new interview, Jeffery Williams, Sr. said Gunna entered the guilty plea because his attorney convinced him that it was the right thing to do.

Sep 18, 2023

AceShowbiz - Young Thug's father has spoken in defense of Gunna amid Thugger's incarceration. While the "Pushin P" hitmaker has been accused of being a "rat" in the YSL RICO case, Jeffery Williams, Sr. insisted that the emcee didn't do anything that "can hurt" his family.

"I love Gunna," Jeffery said in an interview with Infamous Sylvia. "Let me try to help the attorney clarify that a little simpler. Gunna hasn’t done anything whatsoever that can hurt us on this case. Period."

According to Jeffery, Gunna entered the guilty plea because his attorney convinced him that it was the right thing to do.

Gunna has been accused of snitching after he pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act on December 14, 2022. He took an Alford plea, meaning that he entered a guilty plea to the one charge while maintaining his innocence on that same charge as a form of self-preservation. He was sentenced to five years in prison, but it was commuted to time served.

His legal team has shut down the snitching allegations. "Gunna has never been interviewed by or cooperated with law enforcement or prosecutors in the RICO case," read a statement issued by Steve Sadow, co-lead defense council of the rap star. "Nor have his attorneys proffered information on his behalf."

"What was said at his Alford plea hearing was solely to resolve his own case," the statement added. "It cannot be used by the prosecution against Young Thug or any other defendant."

Gunna himself suggested on his song "bread & butter" that he keeps loyal to Thugger, who is still currently behind bars. "Never f**ked a n***a, always stayed solid/ Kept it real with n***as, never lied and always stay honest, he raps. "Love my bro so much, I never change on 'em/ Hunna Wunna goin' do the work, bring you the damn profits."

