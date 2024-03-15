Mark Coleman's Daughter Asks for Prayers as He's 'Battling for His Life' After House Fire

Instagram Celebrity

Sharing an old family picture on Instagram, Morgan Coleman reveals that her dad 'managed to get both of his parents out of the house but despite his best efforts was not able to save' his dog Hammer.

Mar 15, 2024

AceShowbiz - Mark Coleman's daughter could not hide her worries amid his hospitalization. In a social media post, Morgan Coleman pleaded with fans for prayers as her dad is "battling for his life" after saving his parents from a house fire.

Sharing an old family picture on Instagram, Morgan penned, "As many know, our dad was involved in a house fire early this morning along with his parents and beloved dog, hammer." She added, "He managed to get both of his parents out of the house but despite his best efforts was not able to save hammer."

"He was life-flighted to the hospital where he is currently battling for his life after this heroic act," she continued. "Our father has always been our hero and means the world to us. He is and always will be a fighter. The strongest snd bravest man I know."

Morgan went on to note, "Please continue to pray for him and our family during this extremely difficult time." She then stated, "We will miss our sweet hammer so deeply. Thank you for all the love and support. Hammer house for life."

Mark was airlifted to a hospital after rescuing his parents from a fire that engulfed their Fremont, Ohio, home on Tuesday, March 12. According to a Facebook post from the UFC Hall of Famer's friend and fellow UFC fighter Wes Sims, Mark pulled both his mother and father from the burning house and entered a third time to save his dog, Hammer. After his third exit, members of seven fire departments extinguished the flames within an hour.

Mark suffered smoke inhalation during his rescue efforts and is currently intubated and sedated in the hospital. His exact condition is unknown, but authorities have confirmed the house was a "total loss."

