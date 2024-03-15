 

Meghan Markle Launches New Brand as She Announces Return to Instagram

Meghan Markle Launches New Brand as She Announces Return to Instagram
Cover Images/Janet Mayer
Celebrity

The 'Suits' alum's return on Instagram arrives on the fourth anniversary of what her husband Prince Harry dubs the 'freedom flight' from Canada to Los Angeles in their Netflix docuseries, 'Harry and Meghan'.

  • Mar 15, 2024

AceShowbiz - Meghan Markle is back on Instagram. The former "Suits" star announced her return on the social media platform by launching what appears to be a new lifestyle brand, American Riviera Orchard.

The page and a new website were launched on Thursday, March 14. In an Instagram Story, there was a video of the 42-year-old picking flowers and cooking in a kitchen. The clip was soundtracked by Nancy Wilson's "I Wish You Love".

Meanwhile, on its feed, Meghan only shared a grid post of the American Riviera Orchard logo. As for the bio for the account, it simply read, "By Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex. Established 2024."

  Editors' Pick

Meghan's return on Instagram came on a poignant date. Thursday also marked the fourth anniversary of what her husband Prince Harry dubbed the "freedom flight" from Canada to Los Angeles in their Netflix docuseries, "Harry & Meghan".

It looks like Meghan used the American Riviera Orchard's name to pay homage to Santa Barbara, the city where she lives with Prince Harry and their two children, 4-year-old son Prince Archie and 2-year-old daughter Princess Lilibet. Travel & Leisure stated that the California town has been known as the "American Riviera" for over 100 years "because of its temperate climate and lush landscapes, as well as its robust food and wine culture."

Last month, Meghan and Prince Harry introduced their new Sussex website to the world, but faced backlash for the use of their royal titles and insignia. Amid the heat, the mom of two seemingly defended the website's designers, who she has known for years.

In a testimonial posted on the site of Canadian agency Article, which created Sussex.com, Meghan said the firm was a "very special company." She also praised its "thoughtful approach to design."

"There is a reason I have worked with Ryan and the talented team at Article for a decade: their attention to detail, their creativity and care, and the thoughtful approach to design as well as to the user experience," she added. "They're not just designers; they are collaborators who elevate your ideas into visual identities. They're a very special company. Plus they're Canadian, so I'm a fan."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Michael Jackson Biopic Defended by Miles Teller Amid Criticisms
Related Posts
Photographer Misan Harriman Reacts to Claims He Edited Meghan Markle Pregnancy Photo

Photographer Misan Harriman Reacts to Claims He Edited Meghan Markle Pregnancy Photo

Meghan Markle 'Pleased' After Judge Permanently Dismissed Her Sister's Defamation Lawsuit

Meghan Markle 'Pleased' After Judge Permanently Dismissed Her Sister's Defamation Lawsuit

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Inner Circle Ridicules Kate Middleton's Photoshop Fail

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Inner Circle Ridicules Kate Middleton's Photoshop Fail

Meghan Markle Claims She Nearly 'Succumbed' to Online 'Bullying' During Pregnancies

Meghan Markle Claims She Nearly 'Succumbed' to Online 'Bullying' During Pregnancies

Latest News
Meghan Markle Launches New Brand as She Announces Return to Instagram
  • Mar 15, 2024

Meghan Markle Launches New Brand as She Announces Return to Instagram

Pregnant Joie Chavis Debuts Baby Bump Amid Romance With Trevon Diggs
  • Mar 15, 2024

Pregnant Joie Chavis Debuts Baby Bump Amid Romance With Trevon Diggs

Karrueche Tran Laughs Off Claims About Her 'Going Broke' for Selling Pics of Her Feet on Adult-Only
  • Mar 15, 2024

Karrueche Tran Laughs Off Claims About Her 'Going Broke' for Selling Pics of Her Feet on Adult-Only

Drake Responds to Kanye West's Diss With a 50 Cent Meme
  • Mar 15, 2024

Drake Responds to Kanye West's Diss With a 50 Cent Meme

Saweetie Politely Shuts Down Critic Commenting on Her '$25M' Jewelry
  • Mar 15, 2024

Saweetie Politely Shuts Down Critic Commenting on Her '$25M' Jewelry

Michael Jackson Biopic Defended by Miles Teller Amid Criticisms
  • Mar 15, 2024

Michael Jackson Biopic Defended by Miles Teller Amid Criticisms

Most Read
Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Leaves Little to Imagination With Transparent Coat
Celebrity
  • 2024-03-13 16:17:06

Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Leaves Little to Imagination With Transparent Coat

Sydney Sweeney Makes Jaws Drop in Low-Cut Dress at SXSW

Sydney Sweeney Makes Jaws Drop in Low-Cut Dress at SXSW

Ciara Shows Off Jaw-Dropping Figure in New Video

Ciara Shows Off Jaw-Dropping Figure in New Video

Lizzo Showered With Praise After Showcasing Thinner Appearance and New Hairstyle

Lizzo Showered With Praise After Showcasing Thinner Appearance and New Hairstyle

Janice Dickinson Defends Sharon Stone After Billy Baldwin Threatens to Spill Her 'Dirt'

Janice Dickinson Defends Sharon Stone After Billy Baldwin Threatens to Spill Her 'Dirt'

Cardi B Pokes Fun at Her Falling Veneer After Eating Bagel in New Hilarious Video

Cardi B Pokes Fun at Her Falling Veneer After Eating Bagel in New Hilarious Video

Johnny Depp Deletes Photo With Robert Downey Jr. After Roasted Over Photoshopped Image

Johnny Depp Deletes Photo With Robert Downey Jr. After Roasted Over Photoshopped Image

Hailey Bieber Pictured Hiding Ring Finger in New Outing Sans Husband Justin

Hailey Bieber Pictured Hiding Ring Finger in New Outing Sans Husband Justin

Billie Eilish Gets Mixed Reactions After Caught at Starbucks Despite Wearing Ceasefire Pin at Oscars

Billie Eilish Gets Mixed Reactions After Caught at Starbucks Despite Wearing Ceasefire Pin at Oscars