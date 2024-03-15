Meghan Markle Launches New Brand as She Announces Return to Instagram

Cover Images/Janet Mayer Celebrity

The 'Suits' alum's return on Instagram arrives on the fourth anniversary of what her husband Prince Harry dubs the 'freedom flight' from Canada to Los Angeles in their Netflix docuseries, 'Harry and Meghan'.

AceShowbiz - Meghan Markle is back on Instagram. The former "Suits" star announced her return on the social media platform by launching what appears to be a new lifestyle brand, American Riviera Orchard.

The page and a new website were launched on Thursday, March 14. In an Instagram Story, there was a video of the 42-year-old picking flowers and cooking in a kitchen. The clip was soundtracked by Nancy Wilson's "I Wish You Love".

Meanwhile, on its feed, Meghan only shared a grid post of the American Riviera Orchard logo. As for the bio for the account, it simply read, "By Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex. Established 2024."

Meghan's return on Instagram came on a poignant date. Thursday also marked the fourth anniversary of what her husband Prince Harry dubbed the "freedom flight" from Canada to Los Angeles in their Netflix docuseries, "Harry & Meghan".

It looks like Meghan used the American Riviera Orchard's name to pay homage to Santa Barbara, the city where she lives with Prince Harry and their two children, 4-year-old son Prince Archie and 2-year-old daughter Princess Lilibet. Travel & Leisure stated that the California town has been known as the "American Riviera" for over 100 years "because of its temperate climate and lush landscapes, as well as its robust food and wine culture."

Last month, Meghan and Prince Harry introduced their new Sussex website to the world, but faced backlash for the use of their royal titles and insignia. Amid the heat, the mom of two seemingly defended the website's designers, who she has known for years.

In a testimonial posted on the site of Canadian agency Article, which created Sussex.com, Meghan said the firm was a "very special company." She also praised its "thoughtful approach to design."

"There is a reason I have worked with Ryan and the talented team at Article for a decade: their attention to detail, their creativity and care, and the thoughtful approach to design as well as to the user experience," she added. "They're not just designers; they are collaborators who elevate your ideas into visual identities. They're a very special company. Plus they're Canadian, so I'm a fan."

