Kalie Uchis and Don Toliver Offer Glimpses of Newborn Baby and Parenthood Experience

The 'Telepatia' hitmaker and her rapper beau reveal the arrival of their first child together in a heartwarming video capturing their experience with parenthood.

Mar 15, 2024

AceShowbiz - Singer Kali Uchis and rapper Don Toliver have announced the birth of their first child, a baby boy. On Thursday morning, March 14, the couple took to Instagram to share a video of their newborn with a heartfelt caption.

"You are everything we could have hoped for & more. Thank you God for our beautiful healthy baby boy, & thank you all for the Good energy along the way. May our home & your homes forever be blessed with peace, happiness & health."

The video captured the proud new parents bonding with their little one. Kali is seen snuggling the baby boy while Don plants a kiss on her forehead. They are also shown rocking him in her arms and playfully interacting with him.

The couple, who announced their pregnancy in January, kept the name of their newborn private but shared a glimpse of him in the video.

Uchis and Toliver's announcement was met with overwhelming joy from their followers, family, and celebrity friends. "CONGRATULATIONS MOMMY!!!!" wrote singer Victoria Monet. "So beautiful...get ready for the best years of your life."

The couple's pregnancy announcement in January was accompanied by a video montage featuring them kissing and rubbing Uchis' baby bump. "Starting our family," they captioned the post. "Don't take too long to get here little pooks, mom & dad can't wait to share our life with you."

Uchis previously expressed her desire to start a family during an interview with REAL 92.3 LA, stating that it was one of her "biggest goals in life." Toliver, while revealing that they are not "crazy public" about their relationship, has emphasized his deep investment in it.

"Love usually triumphs over anger or bitterness," he said in a recent interview. "I'm in a good spot...but sometimes y'all busy, y'all's schedules conflict, y'all might be arguing about the littlest and dumbest things. It's a lot of stuff that goes on that makes a relationship tougher than it is sometimes."

Kali Uchis and Don Toliver are overjoyed to welcome their first child together, marking a special milestone in their love story.

