 

Kalie Uchis and Don Toliver Offer Glimpses of Newborn Baby and Parenthood Experience

Kalie Uchis and Don Toliver Offer Glimpses of Newborn Baby and Parenthood Experience
Instagram
Celebrity

The 'Telepatia' hitmaker and her rapper beau reveal the arrival of their first child together in a heartwarming video capturing their experience with parenthood.

  • Mar 15, 2024

AceShowbiz - Singer Kali Uchis and rapper Don Toliver have announced the birth of their first child, a baby boy. On Thursday morning, March 14, the couple took to Instagram to share a video of their newborn with a heartfelt caption.

"You are everything we could have hoped for & more. Thank you God for our beautiful healthy baby boy, & thank you all for the Good energy along the way. May our home & your homes forever be blessed with peace, happiness & health."

The video captured the proud new parents bonding with their little one. Kali is seen snuggling the baby boy while Don plants a kiss on her forehead. They are also shown rocking him in her arms and playfully interacting with him.

The couple, who announced their pregnancy in January, kept the name of their newborn private but shared a glimpse of him in the video.

  Editors' Pick

Uchis and Toliver's announcement was met with overwhelming joy from their followers, family, and celebrity friends. "CONGRATULATIONS MOMMY!!!!" wrote singer Victoria Monet. "So beautiful...get ready for the best years of your life."

The couple's pregnancy announcement in January was accompanied by a video montage featuring them kissing and rubbing Uchis' baby bump. "Starting our family," they captioned the post. "Don't take too long to get here little pooks, mom & dad can't wait to share our life with you."

Uchis previously expressed her desire to start a family during an interview with REAL 92.3 LA, stating that it was one of her "biggest goals in life." Toliver, while revealing that they are not "crazy public" about their relationship, has emphasized his deep investment in it.

"Love usually triumphs over anger or bitterness," he said in a recent interview. "I'm in a good spot...but sometimes y'all busy, y'all's schedules conflict, y'all might be arguing about the littlest and dumbest things. It's a lot of stuff that goes on that makes a relationship tougher than it is sometimes."

Kali Uchis and Don Toliver are overjoyed to welcome their first child together, marking a special milestone in their love story.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Bella Hadid Relocates to Texas for Her Cowboy Boyfriend Adan Banuelos
Latest News
Mark Coleman's Daughter Asks for Prayers as He's 'Battling for His Life' After House Fire
  • Mar 15, 2024

Mark Coleman's Daughter Asks for Prayers as He's 'Battling for His Life' After House Fire

Kalie Uchis and Don Toliver Offer Glimpses of Newborn Baby and Parenthood Experience
  • Mar 15, 2024

Kalie Uchis and Don Toliver Offer Glimpses of Newborn Baby and Parenthood Experience

Bella Hadid Relocates to Texas for Her Cowboy Boyfriend Adan Banuelos
  • Mar 15, 2024

Bella Hadid Relocates to Texas for Her Cowboy Boyfriend Adan Banuelos

Kash Doll Expecting Second Child, Stripping Down to Her Undies in Maternity Shoot
  • Mar 15, 2024

Kash Doll Expecting Second Child, Stripping Down to Her Undies in Maternity Shoot

Journalist Wants 'Evil' Jay-Z to Be Investigated for His Alleged Mistress' Sudden Passing
  • Mar 15, 2024

Journalist Wants 'Evil' Jay-Z to Be Investigated for His Alleged Mistress' Sudden Passing

Elton John Sparks Health Concerns After Significant Weight Loss
  • Mar 15, 2024

Elton John Sparks Health Concerns After Significant Weight Loss

Most Read
Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Leaves Little to Imagination With Transparent Coat
Celebrity
  • 2024-03-13 16:17:06

Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Leaves Little to Imagination With Transparent Coat

Sydney Sweeney Makes Jaws Drop in Low-Cut Dress at SXSW

Sydney Sweeney Makes Jaws Drop in Low-Cut Dress at SXSW

Ciara Shows Off Jaw-Dropping Figure in New Video

Ciara Shows Off Jaw-Dropping Figure in New Video

Lizzo Showered With Praise After Showcasing Thinner Appearance and New Hairstyle

Lizzo Showered With Praise After Showcasing Thinner Appearance and New Hairstyle

Janice Dickinson Defends Sharon Stone After Billy Baldwin Threatens to Spill Her 'Dirt'

Janice Dickinson Defends Sharon Stone After Billy Baldwin Threatens to Spill Her 'Dirt'

Cardi B Pokes Fun at Her Falling Veneer After Eating Bagel in New Hilarious Video

Cardi B Pokes Fun at Her Falling Veneer After Eating Bagel in New Hilarious Video

Johnny Depp Deletes Photo With Robert Downey Jr. After Roasted Over Photoshopped Image

Johnny Depp Deletes Photo With Robert Downey Jr. After Roasted Over Photoshopped Image

'Black-ish' Star Jenifer Lewis Nearly Died After Falling 10 Feet From Balcony

'Black-ish' Star Jenifer Lewis Nearly Died After Falling 10 Feet From Balcony

Yung Miami Scolds Troll Criticizing Her for Twerking and Saying Her Career Flopped

Yung Miami Scolds Troll Criticizing Her for Twerking and Saying Her Career Flopped