 

Michael Jackson Biopic Defended by Miles Teller Amid Criticisms

The movie about the late King of Pop sparks controversies, but cast member Miles Teller insists the late musician deserves to have his story told on the big screen.

  • Mar 15, 2024

AceShowbiz - Miles Teller, 37, has spoken candidly about his role as John Branca, Michael Jackson's former manager, in the upcoming biopic, "Michael". Speaking to Variety at Sunday's Vanity Fair Oscars party, Teller expressed his excitement about the project and addressed the allegations of child sex abuse made against Jackson.

Before accepting the role, Teller said he carefully considered the allegations. "You only get so many opportunities in this business to make films," he stated. "I'm really excited to be a part of it. I think it's going to blow people away."

Teller has extensively prepared for the role, meeting Branca and researching Jackson's life and career. "I think you just try to inundate yourself with as much information as you can," he said.

Despite the negative stigma surrounding Jackson, Teller believes he deserves to have his story told. "Regardless of what you know or what your opinion may be, Michael is one of the greatest to ever do it, if not the greatest," he said. "He deserves a movie, and I'm excited to be a part of it."

The biopic will delve into both Jackson's triumphs and tragedies, showcasing his undeniable creative genius and personal struggles. The extensive cast includes Jackson's nephew, Jaafar, playing the titular role. Colman Domingo and Nia Long will portray Jackson's parents, and his four brothers will be played by Jamal R. Henderson, Tre Horton, Ryhan Hill, and Joseph David-Jones.

"Michael" is directed by Antoine Fuqua and is set to release worldwide on April 18, 2025.

Michael Jackson Biopic Defended by Miles Teller Amid Criticisms
