Bella Hadid Relocates to Texas for Her Cowboy Boyfriend Adan Banuelos

Bella is said to have bought a house in Texas in a bid to be closer to her new beau and the couple have been spending a significant time together in the Lone Star state.

Mar 15, 2024

AceShowbiz - Supermodel Bella Hadid has reportedly purchased a home in Fort Worth, Texas, to be closer to her boyfriend, Adan Banuelos. The 27-year-old model has been spending significant time in the Lone Star State, where Banuelos resides.

Banuelos, a professional horseman, is known for his prowess in "cutting horses," a specialized competition breed. He is the son of Ascencion Banuelos, an inductee into the National Cutting Horse Association Hall of Fame.

Hadid has also developed a passion for equestrianism and often shares her love for horses on social media. It is believed that she met Banuelos through her involvement in horse riding events.

Since their public debut last October, Hadid and Banuelos have been spotted kissing in a historic livestock area and at a stable dinner party. Hadid has since competed in her own cutting-horse competition and has expressed her admiration for Banuelos' accomplishments in the sport.

A self-described "prodigy," Banuelos has achieved significant success in the horse riding world, winning championships and earning substantial prize money.

Hadid's move to Texas has sparked comparisons to a romantic Hallmark movie plot, with the model trading urban glamour for rustic charm and a romance centered around horses.

