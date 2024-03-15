 

'The Crow' First Trailer Sees Intense Violence as Bill Skarsgard Seeks Revenge After Brutal Death

Bill Skarsgard is merciless as he comes after everyone who killed him and his girlfriend in the first trailer for the remake of Brandon Lee's classic movie.

AceShowbiz - Lionsgate has released the first trailer for Rupert Sanders' remake of the iconic graphic novel "The Crow". Starring Bill Skarsgard and FKA Twigs, the film is set for release on June 7.

The trailer introduces Eric Draven (Skarsgard) and his fiancee Shelly (FKA Twigs) before their tragic deaths. Eric vows revenge on their killers and is resurrected with supernatural powers. The footage teases intense violence and themes of loss, grief, and the afterlife.

Based on James O'Barr's original graphic novel, this remake serves as a successor to the 1994 adaptation starring the late Brandon Lee. Sanders acknowledges Lee's legacy, stating that "his soul is very much alive in this film."

Skarsgard, known for his role as Pennywise in "It", delivers an emotionally charged performance. FKA Twigs brings vulnerability and strength to the role of Shelly.

The trailer showcases graphic violence, including a scene where Eric shoots through his own chest and stabs himself to overcome his assailants. Sanders highlights these themes, explaining that the film explores "dark romance, loss, grief, and the ethereal veil between life and death."

The original "The Crow," directed by Alex Proyas, became a cult classic after Lee's tragic death. The remake aims to honor his legacy while bringing a fresh perspective to the enduring story. The film also stars Danny Huston, Isabella Wei, Laura Birn, Sami Bouajila, and Jordan Bolger.

