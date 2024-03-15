Travis Kelce Attends Justin Timberlake's Concert Without Taylor Swift

Instagram Celebrity

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end is spotted among the crowd at the recent show held by the 'Cry Me a River' hitmaker with his NSYNC bandmates as surprise guests.

AceShowbiz - Travis Kelce, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end, attended Justin Timberlake's concert at The Wiltern in Los Angeles on Wednesday, March 13. During the show, Timberlake surprised the audience with a special performance by his former NSYNC bandmates.

Kelce was spotted in Instagram Stories shared by musician Khris Riddick-Tynes, bobbing his head to Timberlake's hits while Taylor Swift, Kelce's girlfriend, was reportedly not present.

The boy band, consisting of Lance Bass, JC Chasez, Joey Fatone, and Chris Kirkpatrick, took the stage to perform their classic hits "Bye Bye Bye" and "Girlfriend." Kirkpatrick's wife, Karlyn Skladany, captured a photo of Kelce posing with their 6-year-old son, Nash.

Kelce recently recalled a humorous incident involving the two at a Las Vegas golf tournament, where he accidentally knocked Timberlake down with a side-body bump.

Aside from his concert appearance, Kelce has accompanied Swift to Los Angeles and Singapore during her Eras Tour. The couple has since returned to the United States, attending Madonna's exclusive Oscars bash.

While Kelce has largely kept a low profile since then, he offered support for Swift's upcoming album release, "The Tortured Poets Department". Timberlake, meanwhile, is set to release his new album, "Everything I Thought It Was" on Friday, his first solo release in over five years.

NSYNC, despite teasing a potential reunion for decades, has remained coy about their plans for the future. Lance Bass stated that the group is open to exploring options.

