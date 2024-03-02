 

Original 'The Crow' Director Alex Proyas Mocks Eric Draven's Look in Bill Skarsgard Reboot

Aside from Alex, who helmed the original 1994 movie, fans voice their disappointment with one declaring that they 'will never view this film' because it's 'out of respect' to the original actors, director and Brandon Lee.

AceShowbiz - The director of the original "The Crow" movie is not a fan of Bill Skarsgard's reboot. Alex Proyas, who directed the 1994 flick, mocked Eric Draven's look in a social media post.

Taking to Facebook, the filmmaker posted one of the images and wrote, "Eric Draven's having a bad hair day. Next reboot thanks." He continued poking fun at Eric's appearance in the comment section by stating, "I guess he’s supposed to be a bad mofo with all those tats and werewolves and skulls on his jacket. (crying laughing emoji)."

"Samuel Adams! Jesus! He could at least drink something more bad-a**. (crying laughing emoji)," he continued. "Well at least the stills gave me a good laugh. I thought they were going to take a dump on Brandon Lee's legacy for a moment."

Fans also criticized the remake. "When they make this reboot maybe they follow the idea to 'make it more contemporary' with the language of young people but this is a big mistake for me. The style and the atmosphere of the original are unique. No reboot. the business is killing cinema industry," one person argued.

Another declared, "I will never view this film. Out of respect to the original actors and director and Brandon." Someone else, meanwhile, likened the character to Jared Leto's poorly-received version of The Joker in "Suicide Squad".

