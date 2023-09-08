 

Lionsgate Catches 'The Crow' Reboot Starring Bill Skarsgard in Eight-Figure Deal

Lionsgate Catches 'The Crow' Reboot Starring Bill Skarsgard in Eight-Figure Deal
Crowvision Inc./Cover Images/Sara De Boer
Movie

The studio nabs the domestic rights for the upcoming supernatural superhero film directed by Rupert Sanders during the 2023 Toronto International Film Festival.

  • Sep 8, 2023

AceShowbiz - "The Crow" reboot has finally found home at Lionsgate Films. The reimagining of the 1994 cult classic has landed at the studio in an eight-figure deal that was finalized at the 2023 Toronto International Film Festival market.

According to Deadline, the pact was "finalized late Wednesday night," September 6 with CAA Media Finance handling the deal. Lionsgate, therefore, will handle domestic distribution for the upcoming supernatural superhero film.

Rupert Sanders directs the film, which completed production in 2022. Bill Skarsgard, best known for his portrayal of Pennywise in the horror film "It" (2017) and its 2019 sequel, stars in the lead role of Eric Draven a.k.a. The Crow.

Victor Hadida, Molly Hassell, John Jencks, the late Samuel Hadida and the late Edward R. Pressman are credited as producers. Zach Baylin and Will Schneider penned the script.

  Editors' Pick

"The original film left an indelible mark on our culture that lives on," said the producers in a joint statement after the deal was finalized. "We are thrilled to bring a new adaptation for today's audiences that respects this legacy. Rupert has masterfully brought new dimensions to create a contemporary universe for this timeless saga of undying love, and we can't wait to share this vision with film audiences."

Charlotte Koh, Lionsgate executive vp acquisitions and co-productions, weighed in, "We appreciate what 'The Crow' character and original movie mean to legions of fans and believe this new film will offer audiences an authentic and visceral reinterpretation of its emotional power and mythology."

She added, "To work with a creative team led by Rupert's unparalleled visual style and storytelling and with a producing team who have made some of the most popular and impactful films of the last several decades is a true privilege."

FKA twigs, Danny Huston, Laura Birn, Sami Bouajila and Jordan Bolger star in the long-awaited reboot, which is expected to be released in 2024. Koh will oversee "The Crow" for Lionsgate while John Biondo oversaw the deal for the studio.

The original film (1994) starred Brandon Lee, who was tragically killed in an accidental shooting on the set. The story centers on Eric Draven, a man who is left for death by a gang of street thugs, who also assaulted, raped and shot his girlfriend in the head. He is then resurrected by a crow and seeks vengeance on the murderers. The crow acts as both a guide and goad for Eric.

You can share this post!

You might also like

'90 Day Fiance' Star Paul Staehle Breaks Silence After Reportedly Going Missing in Brazil
Related Posts
'The Crow' Reboot Finds Its Lead in 'It' Star Bill Skarsgard

'The Crow' Reboot Finds Its Lead in 'It' Star Bill Skarsgard

Jason Momoa Leaves 'The Crow' Reboot

Jason Momoa Leaves 'The Crow' Reboot

Latest News
Lionsgate Catches 'The Crow' Reboot Starring Bill Skarsgard in Eight-Figure Deal
  • Sep 08, 2023

Lionsgate Catches 'The Crow' Reboot Starring Bill Skarsgard in Eight-Figure Deal

'90 Day Fiance' Star Paul Staehle Breaks Silence After Reportedly Going Missing in Brazil
  • Sep 08, 2023

'90 Day Fiance' Star Paul Staehle Breaks Silence After Reportedly Going Missing in Brazil

Netflix's 'One Piece' Producers Reveal When Season 2 Will Likely Air
  • Sep 08, 2023

Netflix's 'One Piece' Producers Reveal When Season 2 Will Likely Air

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Give Second Child Unusual Name, Birth Certificate Reveals
  • Sep 08, 2023

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Give Second Child Unusual Name, Birth Certificate Reveals

Shooting at Lil Baby's Memphis Concert Leaves One Man Critically Injured
  • Sep 08, 2023

Shooting at Lil Baby's Memphis Concert Leaves One Man Critically Injured

Smash Mouth Responds to Kim Kardashian's Controversial Tribute to Steve Harwell
  • Sep 08, 2023

Smash Mouth Responds to Kim Kardashian's Controversial Tribute to Steve Harwell

Most Read
Richard Linklater Fears Indie Movies Aren't Truly Valued Anymore
Movie

Richard Linklater Fears Indie Movies Aren't Truly Valued Anymore

'Deadpool 3' May Bring Back Liev Schreiber's Sabertooth

'Deadpool 3' May Bring Back Liev Schreiber's Sabertooth

'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse' Producer Responds to Allegations of Harsh Working Conditions

'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse' Producer Responds to Allegations of Harsh Working Conditions

Olivia Rodrigo Compares Joaquin Phoenix's New Movie 'Beau Is Afraid' to 'Bad Acid Trip'

Olivia Rodrigo Compares Joaquin Phoenix's New Movie 'Beau Is Afraid' to 'Bad Acid Trip'

Samuel L. Jackson to Play U.S. President in 'The Beast'

Samuel L. Jackson to Play U.S. President in 'The Beast'

Liam Neeson and Ewan McGregor Scolded During 'Star Wars' Lightsaber Fight Scene

Liam Neeson and Ewan McGregor Scolded During 'Star Wars' Lightsaber Fight Scene

Taylor Momsen Dishes on Relentless Bullying She Suffered at School Over Her Role in 'Grinch'

Taylor Momsen Dishes on Relentless Bullying She Suffered at School Over Her Role in 'Grinch'

Michael Imperioli Sought Help From Witch to Get Studio to Greenlit His Movie

Michael Imperioli Sought Help From Witch to Get Studio to Greenlit His Movie

'Doctor Strange 2' Director Sam Raimi Eyed to Direct 'Avengers: Secret Wars'

'Doctor Strange 2' Director Sam Raimi Eyed to Direct 'Avengers: Secret Wars'