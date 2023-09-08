Lionsgate Catches 'The Crow' Reboot Starring Bill Skarsgard in Eight-Figure Deal

Crowvision Inc./Cover Images/Sara De Boer Movie

The studio nabs the domestic rights for the upcoming supernatural superhero film directed by Rupert Sanders during the 2023 Toronto International Film Festival.

AceShowbiz - "The Crow" reboot has finally found home at Lionsgate Films. The reimagining of the 1994 cult classic has landed at the studio in an eight-figure deal that was finalized at the 2023 Toronto International Film Festival market.

According to Deadline, the pact was "finalized late Wednesday night," September 6 with CAA Media Finance handling the deal. Lionsgate, therefore, will handle domestic distribution for the upcoming supernatural superhero film.

Rupert Sanders directs the film, which completed production in 2022. Bill Skarsgard, best known for his portrayal of Pennywise in the horror film "It" (2017) and its 2019 sequel, stars in the lead role of Eric Draven a.k.a. The Crow.

Victor Hadida, Molly Hassell, John Jencks, the late Samuel Hadida and the late Edward R. Pressman are credited as producers. Zach Baylin and Will Schneider penned the script.

"The original film left an indelible mark on our culture that lives on," said the producers in a joint statement after the deal was finalized. "We are thrilled to bring a new adaptation for today's audiences that respects this legacy. Rupert has masterfully brought new dimensions to create a contemporary universe for this timeless saga of undying love, and we can't wait to share this vision with film audiences."

Charlotte Koh, Lionsgate executive vp acquisitions and co-productions, weighed in, "We appreciate what 'The Crow' character and original movie mean to legions of fans and believe this new film will offer audiences an authentic and visceral reinterpretation of its emotional power and mythology."

She added, "To work with a creative team led by Rupert's unparalleled visual style and storytelling and with a producing team who have made some of the most popular and impactful films of the last several decades is a true privilege."

FKA twigs, Danny Huston, Laura Birn, Sami Bouajila and Jordan Bolger star in the long-awaited reboot, which is expected to be released in 2024. Koh will oversee "The Crow" for Lionsgate while John Biondo oversaw the deal for the studio.

The original film (1994) starred Brandon Lee, who was tragically killed in an accidental shooting on the set. The story centers on Eric Draven, a man who is left for death by a gang of street thugs, who also assaulted, raped and shot his girlfriend in the head. He is then resurrected by a crow and seeks vengeance on the murderers. The crow acts as both a guide and goad for Eric.

