 

Prince William's Cheating Rumors Take a Toll on Kate Middleton Amid Her Recovery From Surgery

The Princess of Wales, who ditched her wedding ring in Mother's Day photo, is reportedly 'at her wits' end' about the alleged affair between her royal husband and Rose Hanbury.

  • Mar 15, 2024

AceShowbiz - Recent rumors of an affair between Prince William and Rose Hanbury have resurfaced, casting a shadow over Princess Kate Middleton's recovery from abdominal surgery.

According to an exclusive source, Kate's decision to remove her wedding ring in a recent family photo has intensified the drama surrounding their marriage and the alleged affair. The source added that Kate is "at her wits' end" and "heartbroken" by the persistent rumors, which have haunted her during her recuperation.

The rumors first emerged in 2019 after it was reported that Kate and Rose, former friends, had a falling out. However, neither party has publicly commented on the unverified allegations.

The allegations resurfaced this month, sparking speculation among royal watchers about why details of Kate's condition following her January surgery have been kept private. Despite being discharged from the hospital on January 29, Kate has been privately recovering at Windsor. While she is not expected to return to her royal duties until after Easter, her extended absence has raised concerns.

In an attempt to quell the speculation, Kate shared a photo with her children on Kensington Palace's X account, but it was quickly discovered that the image had been edited. Kate acknowledged the "experimenting with editing," but apologized for any confusion it may have caused.

Later, she was photographed in a Range Rover with Prince William, sparking further discussion online. Some claimed the images were Photoshopped while others questioned the identity of the woman next to William. However, the photo agency clarified that the shots were "not doctored."

Rose Hanbury has remained silent amidst the renewed rumors. The former model is married to David Cholmondeley, 7th Marquess of Cholmondeley, and they have three children together.

Sources close to Kate have revealed that she is determined to "set the record straight" regarding the affair allegations, which have deeply upset her. However, she is mindful of her royal protocols and is seeking a way to address the matter without compromising the family's reputation.

