Tiffany Haddish Trying to Get Pregnant, Ditching Alcohol

The 'Like a Boss' actress has reportedly told friends at a star-studded Oscar party that she's taking a break from drinking because she's trying to conceive a baby.

Mar 14, 2024

AceShowbiz - Tiffany Haddish has recently garnered attention for her decision to quit drinking alcohol in pursuit of becoming a mother. According to sources, Haddish revealed her intentions at Elton John's AIDS Foundation's 32nd annual Academy Awards Viewing Party.

"I am trying to get pregnant," she said. While some speculate that Haddish's sobriety is related to her past DUI arrests, an insider claims she is "serious about her sobriety" and is "going through her changes."

However, Haddish's personal life has faced challenges in recent years. She has recently endured her second DUI arrest in two years, following her arrest in Georgia for alleged DUI and drug possession in 2022.

Following the recent arrest, prosecutors have requested stricter restrictions, prohibiting Haddish from consuming alcohol or using illegal drugs. She is also required to undergo weekly drug testing.

Despite these setbacks, friends close to Haddish express concern for her well-being, citing her history of abandonment issues, her public breakup with Common, and a lawsuit alleging inappropriate relations with minors. They worry that these factors may have contributed to a downward spiral involving drinking and driving.

Haddish has openly discussed her troubled childhood, which included her father leaving the family and her mother struggling with mental illness. She has also revealed that she suffered eight miscarriages, which she kept to herself to avoid pity. Industry insiders and friends urge her to confront these issues head-on.

Despite the recent challenges, veteran entertainment journalist Brian Balthazar believes Haddish can overcome this situation and continue her successful career. He emphasizes the importance of her addressing the situation promptly and strategically.

Entertainment lawyer and professor James Wagstaffe adds that Haddish's legal team should focus on mitigating the consequences of the DUI arrests and helping her address any underlying issues that may have contributed to them.

As Haddish navigates the complex challenges in her personal and professional life, it remains to be seen how she will emerge from this period. Her journey is a reminder that even the most successful individuals can encounter obstacles, and that seeking support and addressing underlying issues is crucial for overcoming them.

