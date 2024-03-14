Stephen Colbert Mocks Prince William Over His Rumored Affair Amid Kate Middleton Drama

Instagram/Cover Images/Instagram/John Rainford Celebrity

In a new episode of his late-night show, the host can be seen trolling the Prince of Wales amid wild conspiracy theories surrounding his wife, who underwent abdominal surgery in January.

AceShowbiz - Stephen Colbert mentioned Prince William's alleged affair with Rose Hanbury in a new episode of his show, "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert". Airing on Tuesday, March 12, the outing saw the host trolling the Prince of Wales amid wild conspiracy theories surrounding his wife, Kate Middleton.

"The kingdom has been all a flutter by the seeming disappearance of Kate Middleton," Stephen told his viewers. "Well now, internet sleuths are guessing that Kate's absence may be related to her husband and the future King of England William having an affair."

After a dramatic gasp, Stephen sarcastically added, "Oh no, my heart goes out to poor Kate." He continued, "So, I think we all know who the alleged other woman is. Say it with me - the Marchioness of Cholmondeley - what a beautiful name!" referencing to Rose's formal royal title.

Not stopping there, the host continued mocking her title by saying, "Now there have been rumors an affair between William and the Marching Band of Chicanery since 2019." He added. "According to tabloids back then, when Kate supposedly confronted him about it, he laughed it off saying there was nothing to it. Always a good response when your wife accuses you of cheating."

The comedian also noted that Rose is "an old friend of the royals" and married to "a close friend of William's, David Rocksavage." He then joked, "Really? Rocksavage? That sounds less like a British noble and more like a musician from the 'Flintstones.' Rocksavage? Oh I'm sorry, I'm being told it's actually pronounced Chumley."

The episode came while people continue to speculate about Kate's whereabouts following her abdominal surgery in January. Among the theories was that the Princess of Wales had been required to stay low-key because "William keeps getting on with Rose Hanbury" and is getting a divorce.

Kate and the Kensington Palace tried to assure people that Kate is recovering well by sharing a series of pictures of her recently. That, however, backfired as people thought the snaps were manipulated. Kate herself admitted to editing her Mother's Day portrait, though the Palace refused to share the original snap.

