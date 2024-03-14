 

Stephen Colbert Mocks Prince William Over His Rumored Affair Amid Kate Middleton Drama

Stephen Colbert Mocks Prince William Over His Rumored Affair Amid Kate Middleton Drama
Instagram/Cover Images/Instagram/John Rainford
Celebrity

In a new episode of his late-night show, the host can be seen trolling the Prince of Wales amid wild conspiracy theories surrounding his wife, who underwent abdominal surgery in January.

  • Mar 14, 2024

AceShowbiz - Stephen Colbert mentioned Prince William's alleged affair with Rose Hanbury in a new episode of his show, "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert". Airing on Tuesday, March 12, the outing saw the host trolling the Prince of Wales amid wild conspiracy theories surrounding his wife, Kate Middleton.

"The kingdom has been all a flutter by the seeming disappearance of Kate Middleton," Stephen told his viewers. "Well now, internet sleuths are guessing that Kate's absence may be related to her husband and the future King of England William having an affair."

After a dramatic gasp, Stephen sarcastically added, "Oh no, my heart goes out to poor Kate." He continued, "So, I think we all know who the alleged other woman is. Say it with me - the Marchioness of Cholmondeley - what a beautiful name!" referencing to Rose's formal royal title.

  Editors' Pick

Not stopping there, the host continued mocking her title by saying, "Now there have been rumors an affair between William and the Marching Band of Chicanery since 2019." He added. "According to tabloids back then, when Kate supposedly confronted him about it, he laughed it off saying there was nothing to it. Always a good response when your wife accuses you of cheating."

The comedian also noted that Rose is "an old friend of the royals" and married to "a close friend of William's, David Rocksavage." He then joked, "Really? Rocksavage? That sounds less like a British noble and more like a musician from the 'Flintstones.' Rocksavage? Oh I'm sorry, I'm being told it's actually pronounced Chumley."

The episode came while people continue to speculate about Kate's whereabouts following her abdominal surgery in January. Among the theories was that the Princess of Wales had been required to stay low-key because "William keeps getting on with Rose Hanbury" and is getting a divorce.

Kate and the Kensington Palace tried to assure people that Kate is recovering well by sharing a series of pictures of her recently. That, however, backfired as people thought the snaps were manipulated. Kate herself admitted to editing her Mother's Day portrait, though the Palace refused to share the original snap.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Kim Kardashian and Bianca Censori Enjoy Friendly Outing at Kanye West's 'Vultures' Listening Party
Related Posts
Stephen Colbert Removed From Barack Obama's Birthday Party Guest List

Stephen Colbert Removed From Barack Obama's Birthday Party Guest List

Stephen Colbert Apologizes to Mindy Kaling for Walking In on Her She Was Almost Naked

Stephen Colbert Apologizes to Mindy Kaling for Walking In on Her She Was Almost Naked

Stephen Colbert on Dwayne Johnson's Possible Presidential Run: Being President Is Boring

Stephen Colbert on Dwayne Johnson's Possible Presidential Run: Being President Is Boring

Stephen Colbert Reveals His Battle With Vertigo

Stephen Colbert Reveals His Battle With Vertigo

Latest News
Stephen Colbert Mocks Prince William Over His Rumored Affair Amid Kate Middleton Drama
  • Mar 14, 2024

Stephen Colbert Mocks Prince William Over His Rumored Affair Amid Kate Middleton Drama

Matthew Perry's Stepfather Wasn't Shocked by His Sudden Death
  • Mar 14, 2024

Matthew Perry's Stepfather Wasn't Shocked by His Sudden Death

Kim Kardashian and Bianca Censori Enjoy Friendly Outing at Kanye West's 'Vultures' Listening Party
  • Mar 14, 2024

Kim Kardashian and Bianca Censori Enjoy Friendly Outing at Kanye West's 'Vultures' Listening Party

Zayn Malik Crashes Jimmy Fallon's Monologue to Preview New Song 'What I Am' From Upcoming Album
  • Mar 14, 2024

Zayn Malik Crashes Jimmy Fallon's Monologue to Preview New Song 'What I Am' From Upcoming Album

Henry Cavill Rumored to Star in 'Deadpool and Wolverine' in Surprising Role
  • Mar 14, 2024

Henry Cavill Rumored to Star in 'Deadpool and Wolverine' in Surprising Role

Photographer Misan Harriman Reacts to Claims He Edited Meghan Markle Pregnancy Photo
  • Mar 14, 2024

Photographer Misan Harriman Reacts to Claims He Edited Meghan Markle Pregnancy Photo

Most Read
Report: Bianca Censori Doesn't Feel Forced by Kanye West to Wear Racy Outfits
Celebrity
  • 2024-03-12 15:31:33

Report: Bianca Censori Doesn't Feel Forced by Kanye West to Wear Racy Outfits

Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Leaves Little to Imagination With Transparent Coat

Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Leaves Little to Imagination With Transparent Coat

Ciara Shows Off Jaw-Dropping Figure in New Video

Ciara Shows Off Jaw-Dropping Figure in New Video

Kendall Jenner Praised Over Jaw-Dropping Look in Risque Outfit at Oscars Party

Kendall Jenner Praised Over Jaw-Dropping Look in Risque Outfit at Oscars Party

Janice Dickinson Defends Sharon Stone After Billy Baldwin Threatens to Spill Her 'Dirt'

Janice Dickinson Defends Sharon Stone After Billy Baldwin Threatens to Spill Her 'Dirt'

Lizzo Showered With Praise After Showcasing Thinner Appearance and New Hairstyle

Lizzo Showered With Praise After Showcasing Thinner Appearance and New Hairstyle

John Cena Accused of 'Humiliation Ritual' and Selling His Soul After Oscars Streaker Stunt

John Cena Accused of 'Humiliation Ritual' and Selling His Soul After Oscars Streaker Stunt

Cardi B Pokes Fun at Her Falling Veneer After Eating Bagel in New Hilarious Video

Cardi B Pokes Fun at Her Falling Veneer After Eating Bagel in New Hilarious Video

Johnny Depp Deletes Photo With Robert Downey Jr. After Roasted Over Photoshopped Image

Johnny Depp Deletes Photo With Robert Downey Jr. After Roasted Over Photoshopped Image