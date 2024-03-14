 

Kourtney Kardashian Shares Photo of Her in Mom Duty While Wearing Sizzling Outfit

The 'Kardashians' star, however, receives mixed responses to her Instagram post, which also includes a blurry image of her and Travis Barker, who is pushing a baby stroller.

AceShowbiz - Kourtney Kardashian shows that people can still be sexy during their mom duty. The 44-year-old reality TV star took to her Instagram account to share a picture of her pumping breast milk while rocking lingerie.

The snap, shared on Wednesday, March 13, saw "The Kardashians" star dressed in a black lace bodysuit. She put down the straps as she was seen attaching a pump to one of her breasts.

The mom of four, who rocked a face full of glam for the occasion, strategically placed her arms so her nipples were well covered. She put on smokey eyes, dramatic lashes, rosy cheeks and soft pink lips while completing her look with a pair of pointed-toe heels.

The photo dump also included a picture of one of her expensive vehicles. It also featured a blurry image of her and husband Travis Barker who was pushing a baby stroller, seemingly with their newborn baby Rocky inside. In the caption, Kourtney simply wrote, "that's life."

Fans love how Kourtney got real in the post. One wrote in the comments section, "LOVE the pump picture. Women deserve to be worshipped. Our bodies literally create and grow life and then feed it… with the same body." Another gushed, "Pumping and looking amazing! Why not show it off, thank you for normalising pumping and breastfeeding."

However, some others didn't think posting the pumping photo was necessary. "the pumping photo really??? Smh," a critic asked. Someone else added, "I'm curious why she doesn't have the pumps that just latch on and you can walk around under your clothing."

Kourtney and Travis welcomed their baby boy Rocky in November 2023. "They have a beautiful baby boy," a source told Us at the time. "They are both elated."

In addition to Rocky, Kourtney is already a mom to Mason, Penelope and Reign, whom she shares with ex Scott Disick. The Blink-182 drummer, on the other hand, shares son Landon and daughter Alabama with ex-wife Shanna Moakler. The rocker is also a father figure to Shanna's eldest daughter Atiana, 24, from her previous relationship.

