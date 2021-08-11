 
 

Stephen Colbert Removed From Barack Obama's Birthday Party Guest List

Stephen Colbert Removed From Barack Obama's Birthday Party Guest List
WENN
Celebrity

The 'Late Show' host was absent from the 60th birthday bash of the former U.S. President because he was cut from the guest list in the massively scaling back.

  • Aug 11, 2021

AceShowbiz - Stephen Colbert was cut from the guest list at Barack Obama's 60th birthday.

The former POTUS celebrated his milestone age with a lavish bash at his 29-acre Martha's Vineyard estate over the weekend (07-08Aug21), but he was forced to cut the guest list from 500 to 200 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Unfortunately for chat show host Colbert, his invitation was one of those that was ultimately retracted.

Speaking on "The Late Show", he explained, "I know what you're thinking, 'So Steve, what was the party like?' I don't know. I didn't f**king go. In the massively scaling back, I got massively scaled. The news that I didn't go might be news to some people in the news."

"Here's the thing - a hot ticket is what it was, but given the whole pandemic thing and the Delta variant, a celebrity mosh pit was maybe not the wisest choice, so Obama decided to scale back the guest list for his party."

  See also...

However, Stephen and his wife Evelyn still travelled to Martha's Vineyard over the weekend as they had already booked their flights.

He explained, "We were invited... we booked a flight, got a hotel, then five days before the party got a voicemail saying they were scaling back. (Evelyn) wondered if we could still go to Martha's Vineyard and since it was all non-refundable, I said yes we can."

However, Stephen holds no ill-will towards Barack or his wife Michelle and hopes they will attend his 60th when he reaches the milestone age.

He said, "By the way Mr. Former President, my own 60th birthday is coming up in three years. And you sir are not... gonna want to miss it!"

"Please come, I'd scale me back to make room for you! And Michelle, obviously. You're lovely people, happy birthday sir!"

You can share this post!

Jimmy Urine of Mindless Self Indulgence Sued for Allegedly Grooming and Sexually Assaulting Minor

Joey Lawrence Engaged to Samantha Cope, a Year After Filing for Divorce From Wife
Related Posts
Stephen Colbert Apologizes to Mindy Kaling for Walking In on Her She Was Almost Naked

Stephen Colbert Apologizes to Mindy Kaling for Walking In on Her She Was Almost Naked

Stephen Colbert on Dwayne Johnson's Possible Presidential Run: Being President Is Boring

Stephen Colbert on Dwayne Johnson's Possible Presidential Run: Being President Is Boring

Stephen Colbert Reveals His Battle With Vertigo

Stephen Colbert Reveals His Battle With Vertigo

Stephen Colbert to Host Political Interviews as Part of Democratic Convention

Stephen Colbert to Host Political Interviews as Part of Democratic Convention

Most Read
Tiger Woods' Former Mistress Sued by His Lawyer After Breaking $8M NDA Over Affair Scandal
Celebrity

Tiger Woods' Former Mistress Sued by His Lawyer After Breaking $8M NDA Over Affair Scandal

Kendall Jenner Proud of Boyfriend Devin Booker's Win at Tokyo Olympics

Kendall Jenner Proud of Boyfriend Devin Booker's Win at Tokyo Olympics

The Whitest Kids U' Know Co-Founder Trevor Moore Dead at 41 After 'Tragic' Accident

The Whitest Kids U' Know Co-Founder Trevor Moore Dead at 41 After 'Tragic' Accident

Boosie Badazz Makes Public Plea With Kamala Harris to Help Free C-Murder

Boosie Badazz Makes Public Plea With Kamala Harris to Help Free C-Murder

Erica Mena Shares a Glimpse of Newborn While Safaree Samuels Hints He 'Won't Post' Their Baby Boy

Erica Mena Shares a Glimpse of Newborn While Safaree Samuels Hints He 'Won't Post' Their Baby Boy

These Celebrities Get Honest on Why They Removed Breast Implants

These Celebrities Get Honest on Why They Removed Breast Implants

Mulatto Fires Back at Trolls Saying She Looks 'Old'

Mulatto Fires Back at Trolls Saying She Looks 'Old'

'Mob Wives' Star Renee Graziano Allegedly Caught Doing Coke

'Mob Wives' Star Renee Graziano Allegedly Caught Doing Coke

NBA YoungBoy Resurfaces in New Video From Prison

NBA YoungBoy Resurfaces in New Video From Prison

Erykah Badu Removes Video of Barack Obama Maskless at 60th Birthday Party

Erykah Badu Removes Video of Barack Obama Maskless at 60th Birthday Party

Jared Padalecki Creates GoFundMe in Support of 'Supernatural' Fan's Grieving Family

Jared Padalecki Creates GoFundMe in Support of 'Supernatural' Fan's Grieving Family

Woman Allegedly Caught Trying to Spike Trey Songz's Drink in the Club

Woman Allegedly Caught Trying to Spike Trey Songz's Drink in the Club

DaBaby Deletes His Apology for Homophobic Rant on Instagram

DaBaby Deletes His Apology for Homophobic Rant on Instagram