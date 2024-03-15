 

Sydney Sweeney Makes Jaws Drop in Low-Cut Dress at SXSW

When attending the premiere of her new horror movie 'Immaculate' in Texas, the 'Anyone But You' actress looks stunning in an all-white dress and stylish high heels.

AceShowbiz - Sydney Sweeney made people's jaws drop with her stunning look at a recent movie and TV festival. When making an appearance at SXSW 2024, the "Anyone But You" actress showed off her hourglass figure in a revealing outfit.

On Tuesday, March 12, the 26-year-old actress was spotted out and about in Austin, Texas to attend the premiere of her new movie titled "Immaculate". For the special occasion, she put on a busty display in a low-cut dress. The gown, which was long enough to reach her ankles, came with an off-the-shoulder design and thigh-high slit to expose one of her long legs.

Sydney enhanced the all-white ensemble with a pair of white pointed-toe high heels, which featured a pair of attached matching lace stockings that covered her ankles up to her thighs. She kept her accessories minimal by rocking only a pair of white pearl earrings and a number of silver rings.

For her makeup, the "Euphoria" star looked fresh with her natural glam, including glossy lipstick, peach blush and long lashes. In addition, she let loose her shoulder-length blonde hair and parted her bangs to the side to cover half part of her forehead.

One day after attending the movie premiere, Sydney offered a closer look at her stunning outfit for the event. On Wednesday, March 13, she uploaded via Instagram a series of photos from the festival. In one of the pictures, it could be seen that she was striking a pose in front of people, who were dressed up in black capes with red face masks.

Along with the snap, Sydney penned a lengthy caption that read, "The @immaculatemovie world premiere at @sxsw was last night. a thank you doesn't even begin to describe the gratitude and appreciation I have to not only the incredible cast and crew of this film but everyone who showed up last night, and helped make it all happen."

"I will never forget everyone's screams and cheers and the energy you all brought, you had me sitting on the edge of my seat!" she continued. "I apologize in advance for the photo dump that is about to be placed on my wall these next two weeks, but I couldn't be more proud of this film and I have so much to share! Thank you everyone who encouraged me to embrace my crazy side and make a horror film, I really hope you love it and make sure to go see it in theaters March 22nd."

