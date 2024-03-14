 

Kim Kardashian and Bianca Censori Enjoy Friendly Outing at Kanye West's 'Vultures' Listening Party

Both Ye's ex-wife Kim and current wife Bianca are pictured making their first public appearance together by attending his 'Vultures' listening party in San Francisco.

  Mar 14, 2024

AceShowbiz - Talks about a modern, blended family. Both Kanye West's ex-wife Kim Kardashian and current wife Bianca Censori were seen showing support for the rapper by attending his "Vultures" listening party in San Francisco on Tuesday, March 12.

According to TMZ, Kim and Bianca were pictured together at the bash, which took place at the Chase Center. A video shared on social media featured the two standing side-by-side in a gated off area of the Chase Center, marking the very first time they were pictured together.

A source revealed to E! News that Kim attended the event to see North, her daughter with the rapper, performing. It was also noted that Kim was friendly with Kanye's new wife as they were standing next to each other through the entire night.

Another clip, meanwhile, saw both Kim and Bianca watching the show together, though they didn't seem to engage in conversation. The reality TV star was joined by Kim and Ye's son Saint, who also watched the show by her side.

The SKIMS founder opted for an all-black outfit for the party. As for Bianca, the Yeezy architectural designer donned gray tights and a pink tank top.

Ye and Bianca got married in January 2024, just months after he and Kim finalized their divorce. Following their split, the former spouses tried to have a civil relationship as they are co-parenting their four kids. Ye, however, made it hard for "The Kardashians" star with his social media antics.

While Kim and Ye might have tension due to his rants against her and her family online, the divorce allegedly didn't affect Ye's bond with the children. "All the kids are very bonded to Kanye and adore him despite what's going on," the insider told E! News. "Kim is doing a great job of not letting that change their relationship. Kanye will always be their dad and it won't change."

