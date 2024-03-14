 

Wendy Williams' NYC Condo Under Tax Lien as She Has Over $500K in Unpaid Taxes

Wendy Williams' NYC Condo Under Tax Lien as She Has Over $500K in Unpaid Taxes
Instagram
Celebrity

According to a new report, the former host of 'Wendy Williams Show' failed to pay her federal taxes, which are amounting to a whooping $568,451.57 in total, in 2019 and 2021.

  • Mar 14, 2024

AceShowbiz - Wendy Williams faces more problems in her life. On top of her health issues, the former host of "The Wendy Williams Show" was reportedly facing a tax lien over more than half a million dollars in unpaid taxes.

TMZ claimed on Wednesday, March 13 that Wendy failed to pay her federal taxes, which were $568,451.57 in total, in 2019 and 2021. As a result, the former radio personality's New York City condo, which she bought for $4.5 million in 2021, is now under lien.

The news outlet pointed out that the lien was generated in January. It was later recorded with the New York City Department of Finance in early February. It remains to be seen if Wendy has worked things out in response to the lien.

  Editors' Pick

The news came after it was reported that the 58-year-old was selling her personal belongings in her NYC condo. "She was asking how to sell her stuff with 'The Real Real,' but I don't think she's actually moving to Los Angeles," an insider told Page Six back in March 2023. "She seems so unwell.

In response to the report, Wendy's then-representative Shawn Zanotti said in a statement, "Wendy is getting rid of items for spring cleaning, this is what people do this time of year." She added, "It's a new chapter for Wendy and she wants new things. This is a common gesture people do and Wendy is no different."

Amid her health issues, which were recently revealed to include Frontotemporal Dementia and Aphasia, Wendy was placed under guardianship after Wells Fargo deemed Wendy an "incapacitated person."

The TV personality was openly against the decision. "They say that I need somebody to handle my accounts, and I don't want that. I want all my money," she said during her appearance on "Good Morning America" in March 2022. "I want to see all my money that I worked hard for my entire life. My entire life. I don't lie, and I don't cheat, and I don't steal. I am an honest, hardworking person."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Dean McDermott Details How He Becomes Drug and Alcohol Counselor After ''Horrible' Addiction

Denise Richards Praises Sami Sheen Before Daughter Launches Collaborative Adult Content
Related Posts
Wendy Williams Sued by Ex-Husband for Allegedly Failing to Pay Alimony in Divorce Settlement

Wendy Williams Sued by Ex-Husband for Allegedly Failing to Pay Alimony in Divorce Settlement

Wendy Williams Sounds 'Upbeat and Happy' When Speaking on the Phone to Her Family

Wendy Williams Sounds 'Upbeat and Happy' When Speaking on the Phone to Her Family

Wendy Williams' Ex-Publicist Deems Bombshell Docuseries Exploitative and Mortifying

Wendy Williams' Ex-Publicist Deems Bombshell Docuseries Exploitative and Mortifying

Wendy Williams' Family Attempts to 'Unstick Her' From Treatment Facility Amid Health Issues

Wendy Williams' Family Attempts to 'Unstick Her' From Treatment Facility Amid Health Issues

Latest News
'Sister Wives' Star Janelle Brown Thanks Fans for Donations After Son Garrison's Death
  • Mar 14, 2024

'Sister Wives' Star Janelle Brown Thanks Fans for Donations After Son Garrison's Death

'Salem's Lot' Movie Finds Home at Max
  • Mar 14, 2024

'Salem's Lot' Movie Finds Home at Max

Megan Thee Stallion Urges Fans to Get Their 'Outfits Ready' for 'Hot Girl Summer Tour'
  • Mar 14, 2024

Megan Thee Stallion Urges Fans to Get Their 'Outfits Ready' for 'Hot Girl Summer Tour'

Drake Fights to Be Dismissed From Cases Linked to Travis Scott's Astroworld Tragedy
  • Mar 14, 2024

Drake Fights to Be Dismissed From Cases Linked to Travis Scott's Astroworld Tragedy

Billy Baldwin's Wife Posts About 'Sins' After Husband Feuds With Sharon Stone
  • Mar 14, 2024

Billy Baldwin's Wife Posts About 'Sins' After Husband Feuds With Sharon Stone

Denise Richards Praises Sami Sheen Before Daughter Launches Collaborative Adult Content
  • Mar 14, 2024

Denise Richards Praises Sami Sheen Before Daughter Launches Collaborative Adult Content

Most Read
Report: Bianca Censori Doesn't Feel Forced by Kanye West to Wear Racy Outfits
Celebrity
  • 2024-03-12 15:31:33

Report: Bianca Censori Doesn't Feel Forced by Kanye West to Wear Racy Outfits

Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Leaves Little to Imagination With Transparent Coat

Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Leaves Little to Imagination With Transparent Coat

Ciara Shows Off Jaw-Dropping Figure in New Video

Ciara Shows Off Jaw-Dropping Figure in New Video

Kendall Jenner Praised Over Jaw-Dropping Look in Risque Outfit at Oscars Party

Kendall Jenner Praised Over Jaw-Dropping Look in Risque Outfit at Oscars Party

Tammy Rivera Denies Throwing Jab at Waka Flocka Flame's GF, Claims They're Still Legally Married

Tammy Rivera Denies Throwing Jab at Waka Flocka Flame's GF, Claims They're Still Legally Married

Janice Dickinson Defends Sharon Stone After Billy Baldwin Threatens to Spill Her 'Dirt'

Janice Dickinson Defends Sharon Stone After Billy Baldwin Threatens to Spill Her 'Dirt'

Lizzo Showered With Praise After Showcasing Thinner Appearance and New Hairstyle

Lizzo Showered With Praise After Showcasing Thinner Appearance and New Hairstyle

John Cena Accused of 'Humiliation Ritual' and Selling His Soul After Oscars Streaker Stunt

John Cena Accused of 'Humiliation Ritual' and Selling His Soul After Oscars Streaker Stunt

Cardi B Pokes Fun at Her Falling Veneer After Eating Bagel in New Hilarious Video

Cardi B Pokes Fun at Her Falling Veneer After Eating Bagel in New Hilarious Video