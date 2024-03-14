Wendy Williams' NYC Condo Under Tax Lien as She Has Over $500K in Unpaid Taxes

Instagram Celebrity

According to a new report, the former host of 'Wendy Williams Show' failed to pay her federal taxes, which are amounting to a whooping $568,451.57 in total, in 2019 and 2021.

Mar 14, 2024

AceShowbiz - Wendy Williams faces more problems in her life. On top of her health issues, the former host of "The Wendy Williams Show" was reportedly facing a tax lien over more than half a million dollars in unpaid taxes.

TMZ claimed on Wednesday, March 13 that Wendy failed to pay her federal taxes, which were $568,451.57 in total, in 2019 and 2021. As a result, the former radio personality's New York City condo, which she bought for $4.5 million in 2021, is now under lien.

The news outlet pointed out that the lien was generated in January. It was later recorded with the New York City Department of Finance in early February. It remains to be seen if Wendy has worked things out in response to the lien.

The news came after it was reported that the 58-year-old was selling her personal belongings in her NYC condo. "She was asking how to sell her stuff with 'The Real Real,' but I don't think she's actually moving to Los Angeles," an insider told Page Six back in March 2023. "She seems so unwell.

In response to the report, Wendy's then-representative Shawn Zanotti said in a statement, "Wendy is getting rid of items for spring cleaning, this is what people do this time of year." She added, "It's a new chapter for Wendy and she wants new things. This is a common gesture people do and Wendy is no different."

Amid her health issues, which were recently revealed to include Frontotemporal Dementia and Aphasia, Wendy was placed under guardianship after Wells Fargo deemed Wendy an "incapacitated person."

The TV personality was openly against the decision. "They say that I need somebody to handle my accounts, and I don't want that. I want all my money," she said during her appearance on "Good Morning America" in March 2022. "I want to see all my money that I worked hard for my entire life. My entire life. I don't lie, and I don't cheat, and I don't steal. I am an honest, hardworking person."

You can share this post!