 

Christina Applegate Admits She Pees in Her Pants Amid MS Battle

Christina Applegate Admits She Pees in Her Pants Amid MS Battle
Cover Images/Sara De Boer
Celebrity

The 'Dead to Me' actress, who was diagnosed with the degenerative neurological condition in 2021, reveals in a new interview that the disease reduces her mobility.

  • Mar 14, 2024

AceShowbiz - Christina Applegate has candidly admitted having multiple sclerosis (MS) has led to her wearing diapers. The "Dead to Me" actress, who was diagnosed with the degenerative neurological condition in 2021, is sometimes caught short because her reduced mobility means she doesn't always make it to the bathroom in time, so she wears the absorbent underwear to ease her discomfort.

Asked about the challenges of the condition that people don't always realize, she told PEOPLE magazine, "Well, you pee . . . in your pants. Because you probably can't get to the bathroom in time. So yeah, diapers." The publication noted Christina "pulled down the waistband of her jeans for a peek at her pair, which feature a floral design."

Jamie-Lynn Sigler, who was diagnosed with MS more than two decades ago, then added in the joint interview, "And we have a bone to pick with the designers, because who wants a beautiful flower on your diaper? It should really say 'F**k my life.' "

The two actresses joked there are some "awesome" benefits that come with the condition. Christina said, "But there are some benefits to MS. First of all, parking is awesome." Jamie-Lynn added, "There could be a cure for MS, and I will not give up my handicap placard. We earned it!"

The "Anchorman" star and her 42-year-old friend noted there are perks when traveling too - but they are too "embarrassed" not to travel in disguise. Christina said, "Wheelchair seating- awesome. Pre-board- awesome. Wheelchair through the entire airport . . ." Jamie-Lynn admitted, "But I put my hat down. I'm embarrassed." Her pal agreed, "I wear a mask. I don't let people see."

Christina, who has 13-year-old daughter Sadie with husband Martyn LeNoble, particularly struggles with the symptoms of MS when she wakes up in the morning but she's determined to "fight." She said, "My symptoms are worse in the morning, like crazy-town bad. The pain and the numbness and the balance. It's horrible. So of course first thing in the morning, I'm real [angry] about it all. But I don't want to be like this always."

"And I know I won't, because I have my hero here [Jamie]. I know I'll live a long enough life... to experience my kid and the things she's going to do. And I need to be here, so I've got to fight. I got to fight," she continued.

