 

Hoda Kotb Caught With Mystery Man After Gushing Over 'Really Fun' Second Date

Hoda Kotb Caught With Mystery Man After Gushing Over 'Really Fun' Second Date
Cover Images/Roger Wong
Celebrity

The co-host of 'Today with Hoda and Jenna' looks happy during her date night with the handsome-looking man as they stroll around Midtown Manhattan in New York City.

  • Mar 14, 2024

AceShowbiz - Hoda Kotb has been caught on camera with a mystery man. The co-host of the "Today with Hoda & Jenna" show, who recently gushed over a "really fun" second date with a new love interest, stepped out with the unidentified man in New York City.

On Tuesday night, March 12, the 59-year-old TV personality was spotted out and about in the Big Apple. In pictures making their rounds online, it could be seen that she was hanging out with a tall short-haired man.

Some of the photos showed Hoda and the man making their way into St. Patrick's Cathedral in Midtown Manhattan. She was photographed placing both of her hands inside the pockets of her outer. Similarly, he put one of his hands in his pants' pocket.

The famous news anchor and the handsome-looking man were pictured walking next to each other while having an apparently nice conversation. At one point, she was seen smiling from ear-to-ear as she looked at him.

  Editors' Pick

For the date night, Hoda looked vibrant in an orange top, which came with a high neck design, and a pair of long dark blue pants. She kept her body warm in a white insulated jacket and completed the look with a pair of black boots with towering heels. In addition, her long tresses were let loose and parted to the side.

In the meantime, the mystery man looked clean in a white top and long-sleeved navy blue blazer that he wore unbuttoned. He made the look more formal with a pair of long matching tailored pants and glossy black leather shoes.

The new sighting came after Hoda revealed that she was introduced to the man by her co-host Jenna Bush Hager. Speaking to Entertainment Tonight on March 8, Hoda praised Jenna for being "a great picker." She shared, "I had a great time. I had a great time on our date. I loved it. There has been a second one already. Hey, that's how it goes. We'll have our third coming up. It's really fun."

You can share this post!

You might also like

'The Masked Singer' Recap: Reality TV Star Unmasked on 'The Wizard of Oz' Night

'Quiet on Set': Drake Bell Details 'Extensive and Brutal' Abuse by Brian Peck
Related Posts
Hoda Kotb Teases Third Date With Mystery Man: 'Really Fun'

Hoda Kotb Teases Third Date With Mystery Man: 'Really Fun'

Hoda Kotb's Daughter 'Doing Much Better' Following 'Terrifying' Hospitalization

Hoda Kotb's Daughter 'Doing Much Better' Following 'Terrifying' Hospitalization

Hoda Kotb Starts Dating Again, Two Years After Split From Fiance Joe Schiffman

Hoda Kotb Starts Dating Again, Two Years After Split From Fiance Joe Schiffman

Hoda Kotb Finds Wendy Williams' Documentary Trailer 'Heartbreaking'

Hoda Kotb Finds Wendy Williams' Documentary Trailer 'Heartbreaking'

Latest News
Billy Baldwin's Wife Posts About 'Sins' After Husband Feuds With Sharon Stone
  • Mar 14, 2024

Billy Baldwin's Wife Posts About 'Sins' After Husband Feuds With Sharon Stone

Denise Richards Praises Sami Sheen Before Daughter Launches Collaborative Adult Content
  • Mar 14, 2024

Denise Richards Praises Sami Sheen Before Daughter Launches Collaborative Adult Content

Wendy Williams' NYC Condo Under Tax Lien as She Has Over $500K in Unpaid Taxes
  • Mar 14, 2024

Wendy Williams' NYC Condo Under Tax Lien as She Has Over $500K in Unpaid Taxes

Travis Kelce Gushes Over 'Lovely' Getaway With Taylor Swift in Singapore
  • Mar 14, 2024

Travis Kelce Gushes Over 'Lovely' Getaway With Taylor Swift in Singapore

Dean McDermott Details How He Becomes Drug and Alcohol Counselor After ''Horrible' Addiction
  • Mar 14, 2024

Dean McDermott Details How He Becomes Drug and Alcohol Counselor After ''Horrible' Addiction

Gwyneth Paltrow Denounces People Comparing Goop to Kourtney Kardashian's Poosh
  • Mar 14, 2024

Gwyneth Paltrow Denounces People Comparing Goop to Kourtney Kardashian's Poosh

Most Read
Kristen Stewart Flashes Chest in Barely-There Top for 'Late Show' Taping
Celebrity
  • 2024-03-12 12:12:57

Kristen Stewart Flashes Chest in Barely-There Top for 'Late Show' Taping

Report: Bianca Censori Doesn't Feel Forced by Kanye West to Wear Racy Outfits

Report: Bianca Censori Doesn't Feel Forced by Kanye West to Wear Racy Outfits

Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Leaves Little to Imagination With Transparent Coat

Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Leaves Little to Imagination With Transparent Coat

Ciara Shows Off Jaw-Dropping Figure in New Video

Ciara Shows Off Jaw-Dropping Figure in New Video

Kendall Jenner Praised Over Jaw-Dropping Look in Risque Outfit at Oscars Party

Kendall Jenner Praised Over Jaw-Dropping Look in Risque Outfit at Oscars Party

Tammy Rivera Denies Throwing Jab at Waka Flocka Flame's GF, Claims They're Still Legally Married

Tammy Rivera Denies Throwing Jab at Waka Flocka Flame's GF, Claims They're Still Legally Married

Janice Dickinson Defends Sharon Stone After Billy Baldwin Threatens to Spill Her 'Dirt'

Janice Dickinson Defends Sharon Stone After Billy Baldwin Threatens to Spill Her 'Dirt'

Lizzo Showered With Praise After Showcasing Thinner Appearance and New Hairstyle

Lizzo Showered With Praise After Showcasing Thinner Appearance and New Hairstyle

Cardi B Pokes Fun at Her Falling Veneer After Eating Bagel in New Hilarious Video

Cardi B Pokes Fun at Her Falling Veneer After Eating Bagel in New Hilarious Video