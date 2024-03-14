Hoda Kotb Caught With Mystery Man After Gushing Over 'Really Fun' Second Date

Cover Images/Roger Wong Celebrity

The co-host of 'Today with Hoda and Jenna' looks happy during her date night with the handsome-looking man as they stroll around Midtown Manhattan in New York City.

Mar 14, 2024

AceShowbiz - Hoda Kotb has been caught on camera with a mystery man. The co-host of the "Today with Hoda & Jenna" show, who recently gushed over a "really fun" second date with a new love interest, stepped out with the unidentified man in New York City.

On Tuesday night, March 12, the 59-year-old TV personality was spotted out and about in the Big Apple. In pictures making their rounds online, it could be seen that she was hanging out with a tall short-haired man.

Some of the photos showed Hoda and the man making their way into St. Patrick's Cathedral in Midtown Manhattan. She was photographed placing both of her hands inside the pockets of her outer. Similarly, he put one of his hands in his pants' pocket.

The famous news anchor and the handsome-looking man were pictured walking next to each other while having an apparently nice conversation. At one point, she was seen smiling from ear-to-ear as she looked at him.

For the date night, Hoda looked vibrant in an orange top, which came with a high neck design, and a pair of long dark blue pants. She kept her body warm in a white insulated jacket and completed the look with a pair of black boots with towering heels. In addition, her long tresses were let loose and parted to the side.

In the meantime, the mystery man looked clean in a white top and long-sleeved navy blue blazer that he wore unbuttoned. He made the look more formal with a pair of long matching tailored pants and glossy black leather shoes.

The new sighting came after Hoda revealed that she was introduced to the man by her co-host Jenna Bush Hager. Speaking to Entertainment Tonight on March 8, Hoda praised Jenna for being "a great picker." She shared, "I had a great time. I had a great time on our date. I loved it. There has been a second one already. Hey, that's how it goes. We'll have our third coming up. It's really fun."

You can share this post!