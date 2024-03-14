'The Masked Singer' Recap: Reality TV Star Unmasked on 'The Wizard of Oz' Night

FOX TV

AceShowbiz - "The Masked Singer" returned for "The Wizard of Oz" night in the Wednesday, March 13 episode. In the new episode, Group B singers Gumball, Miss Cleopatra, Afghan Hound and Beets performed in front of the panelists, Rita Ora, Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy and Robin Thicke.

Kicking off the magical night was Gumball. In his clue package, he admitted that he used to have zero directions, adding, "I knew I wanted to end up on the stage, but didn't know how to make that happen so I did anything and everything to get an audience." His visual clues, meanwhile, included a map of the Southern United States with a heart around Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama, a drum set, a big spider and a horse pulling a carriage.

For his first performance, Gumball opted to sing a medley of "If I Only Had a Heart" by Jack Haley and "Heartbeat Song" by Kelly Clarkson. Concluding his set, he dropped off a gumball to Rita with a heart on it. A flying monkey later arrived with an additional clue, which was a heart clock. Rita guessed Chace Crawford, Robin thought he could be Kevin Jonas, while Ken mentioned Jamie Dornan.

Following it up was Miss Cleocatra. "Long ago, I was living life in technicolor, but I always worried the empire I built could all crumble beneath me. My days were horribly split, going from gorgeous rainbows to horrendous black and white. People were calling me a national treasure, and yet, I felt wicked," she said in her clue package. She had an hourglass, a sign that said "Bel-Air," a suitcase with the sign "Vacay!" on it, a blackbird and a tiara in her visual clues.

That night, Miss Cleocatra belted out a jazzy, soulful rendition of "Stormy Weather" by Etta James. After her additional clue was revealed to be a silver star, Ken was convinced that Miss Cleocatra was Taraji P. Henson. Jenny guessed Sheryl Lee Ralph, while Robin named Loretta Devine.

Afghan Hound performed next. In her clue package, Afghan Hound revealed, "When I was young I would dream about what life could be like over the rainbow. And for my family and I, the dreams we dared to dream came true. Best of all, we were together…until recently. Suddenly it was like our whole house came crashing down and I found myself alone, lost and left to pick up the pieces. But, I had to keep going and learn to laugh through the pain." As for the visual clues, it featured a necklace holding a dog tooth, a T-shirt with an Afghan Hound on it, a TV remote, a family photo with parents and two sons, and a piece of jewelry which seemed to be a house with a key attached.

For her performance, Afghan Hound was singing "The Lion Sleeps Tonight" by The Tokens. Later, some men in black brought out an additional clue, which was the Cowardly Lion's badge of courage. Among the guesses were Sistine Stallone, Olivia Jade Giannulli and Brooke Hogan.

Concluding the night was a duo called Beets, which was inspired by Toto and Dorothy. In their clue package, Beets revealed, "There's no place like home and wouldn't we know it. Home for us has been wherever we're together. And for a moment we had millions of eyes on us. Yea, 40 million of them. Even when it felt like the world was trying to pit us against each other, we've always had each other's back." In the visual clues, there were an old radio, a book called "Beeting the Odds", a 2 of Hearts playing card as well as a basket of apples.

They opted to sing "Home" by Michael Buble. Toto appeared as the additional clue. For the guesses, Rita went with Will Arnett and Jason Bateman, Ken mentioned K-Ci & JoJo, while Robin guessed Steve Martin and Martin Short.

Following the voting process, host Nick Cannon revealed that Afghan Hound and Gumball were the bottom two. They had to sing their own take on "Ding Dong! The Witch is Dead" for Smackdown. Afghan Hound was indeed a terrible singer and rather unsurprisingly, she was named as the contestant eliminated that night.

Before she was unmasked, panelists submitted their final guesses. Robin guessed Bethenny Frankel, Jenny went with Brooke Hogan, Ken mentioned Olivia Jade Giannulli, while Rita believed Sistine Stallone was under the mask. None of them guessed correctly because Afghan Hound was Savannah Chrisley!

