 

Hoda Kotb Teases Third Date With Mystery Man: 'Really Fun'

Hoda Kotb Teases Third Date With Mystery Man: 'Really Fun'
Cover Images/Roger Wong/INSTARimages
Celebrity

The 'Today' host recently revealed she had gone on her first date in two years and has now admitted the relationship is showing its first signs of going from strength to strength.

  • Mar 13, 2024

AceShowbiz - Hoda Kotb says she is planning a third date with a mystery man introduced to her by Jenna Bush Hager. The 59-year-old "Today" host recently revealed she had gone on her first date in two years and has now admitted the relationship is showing its first signs of going from strength to strength.

She told Entertainment Tonight, "We'll have our third coming up, but it's really fun." Hoda confirmed her "Today with Hoda and Jenna" co-host, 42, was the matchmaker, but said her friend does "not really know" her new love interest well.

She added, "Jenna is a great picker; she really is. She goes, 'Look, I just want you to know: I don't really know him. A friend of mine knows a friend.' " Hoda added she "had a great time" with her new man and "loved" her second date with him.

  Editors' Pick

She also explained she decided to take a leap of faith because "life is meant to be experienced", adding, "You know what? Life is beautiful! Like, try things, go out, get out of your house and your apartment. I feel like life is meant to be experienced and step out into it."

Hoda revealed her new relationship on "The Kelly Clarkson Show" by declaring, "Something did happen the other day that hasn't happened in two years… I had a date! I had a date!"

The presenter has not publicly dated anyone since calling off her two-year engagement and eight-year relationship with financier Joel Schiffman, 65, in December 2021. Sources told Page Six at the time the pair had split as Hoda realized marriage would not work out.

Hoda said on "Today with Hoda and Jenna" in 2022 after the break-up, "It's not like something happened. They say sometimes relationships are meant to be there for a reason, for a season or for a lifetime, and I feel like ours was meant to be there for a season." Hoda and Joel now co-parent their two adopted daughters, Haley, seven, and four-year-old Hope.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Taylor Swift's Project at Hollywood Sign Scrapped After Residents' Complaints

Millie Bobby Brown's Eleven Sports 'Iconic' Look in 'Stranger Things' Season 5 Set Video
Related Posts
Hoda Kotb's Daughter 'Doing Much Better' Following 'Terrifying' Hospitalization

Hoda Kotb's Daughter 'Doing Much Better' Following 'Terrifying' Hospitalization

Hoda Kotb Starts Dating Again, Two Years After Split From Fiance Joe Schiffman

Hoda Kotb Starts Dating Again, Two Years After Split From Fiance Joe Schiffman

Hoda Kotb Finds Wendy Williams' Documentary Trailer 'Heartbreaking'

Hoda Kotb Finds Wendy Williams' Documentary Trailer 'Heartbreaking'

Hoda Kotb Reveals Post-Split Hookup After Cardi B's Confession About Offset NYE Fling

Hoda Kotb Reveals Post-Split Hookup After Cardi B's Confession About Offset NYE Fling

Latest News
Amber Rose Admits to Being Suicidal For More Than Three Years: 'I Was Not Okay'
  • Mar 13, 2024

Amber Rose Admits to Being Suicidal For More Than Three Years: 'I Was Not Okay'

Eva Mendes Elated at Martin Scorsese's Reaction to Ryan Gosling's Oscars Performance
  • Mar 13, 2024

Eva Mendes Elated at Martin Scorsese's Reaction to Ryan Gosling's Oscars Performance

Hoda Kotb Teases Third Date With Mystery Man: 'Really Fun'
  • Mar 13, 2024

Hoda Kotb Teases Third Date With Mystery Man: 'Really Fun'

Zoe Kravitz Playfully Trolls 'Cool Dad' Lenny's Fashion Sense at His Walk of Fame Ceremony
  • Mar 13, 2024

Zoe Kravitz Playfully Trolls 'Cool Dad' Lenny's Fashion Sense at His Walk of Fame Ceremony

Ariana Madix Threatens to Cut Off 'Vanderpump Rules' Co-Stars Who Forgive Tom Sandoval
  • Mar 13, 2024

Ariana Madix Threatens to Cut Off 'Vanderpump Rules' Co-Stars Who Forgive Tom Sandoval

Lizzo Showered With Praise After Showcasing Thinner Appearance and New Hairstyle
  • Mar 13, 2024

Lizzo Showered With Praise After Showcasing Thinner Appearance and New Hairstyle

Most Read
Julia Fox Has Nothing but Gold Chains Covering Her Chest at Oscars Viewing Party
Celebrity
  • 2024-03-11 15:44:57

Julia Fox Has Nothing but Gold Chains Covering Her Chest at Oscars Viewing Party

Kristen Stewart Flashes Chest in Barely-There Top for 'Late Show' Taping

Kristen Stewart Flashes Chest in Barely-There Top for 'Late Show' Taping

Ice Spice Slammed Over 'Tacky' Oscars After-Party Dress Despite Defending Her Designer Gown

Ice Spice Slammed Over 'Tacky' Oscars After-Party Dress Despite Defending Her Designer Gown

Paris Jackson Gets Steamy With Very Revealing Dress at 2024 Oscar Party

Paris Jackson Gets Steamy With Very Revealing Dress at 2024 Oscar Party

Katy Perry Sparks Split Rumor With Orlando Bloom After Stepping Out Solo and Ditching Her Ring

Katy Perry Sparks Split Rumor With Orlando Bloom After Stepping Out Solo and Ditching Her Ring

Cardi B Brags About Confronting Her Foe After Alleged Altercation With Saweetie at Oscars Afterparty

Cardi B Brags About Confronting Her Foe After Alleged Altercation With Saweetie at Oscars Afterparty

Katy Perry Gets Cozy With AI Billionaire Mogul Sam Altman Amid Split Rumor With Orlando Bloom

Katy Perry Gets Cozy With AI Billionaire Mogul Sam Altman Amid Split Rumor With Orlando Bloom

Tammy Rivera Denies Throwing Jab at Waka Flocka Flame's GF, Claims They're Still Legally Married

Tammy Rivera Denies Throwing Jab at Waka Flocka Flame's GF, Claims They're Still Legally Married

Waka Flocka Flame's Girlfriend Big MeL and Ex Tammy Rivera Appear Feuding, Trade Jabs Online

Waka Flocka Flame's Girlfriend Big MeL and Ex Tammy Rivera Appear Feuding, Trade Jabs Online