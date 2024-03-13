Hoda Kotb Teases Third Date With Mystery Man: 'Really Fun'

Cover Images/Roger Wong/INSTARimages Celebrity

The 'Today' host recently revealed she had gone on her first date in two years and has now admitted the relationship is showing its first signs of going from strength to strength.

AceShowbiz - Hoda Kotb says she is planning a third date with a mystery man introduced to her by Jenna Bush Hager. The 59-year-old "Today" host recently revealed she had gone on her first date in two years and has now admitted the relationship is showing its first signs of going from strength to strength.

She told Entertainment Tonight, "We'll have our third coming up, but it's really fun." Hoda confirmed her "Today with Hoda and Jenna" co-host, 42, was the matchmaker, but said her friend does "not really know" her new love interest well.

She added, "Jenna is a great picker; she really is. She goes, 'Look, I just want you to know: I don't really know him. A friend of mine knows a friend.' " Hoda added she "had a great time" with her new man and "loved" her second date with him.

She also explained she decided to take a leap of faith because "life is meant to be experienced", adding, "You know what? Life is beautiful! Like, try things, go out, get out of your house and your apartment. I feel like life is meant to be experienced and step out into it."

Hoda revealed her new relationship on "The Kelly Clarkson Show" by declaring, "Something did happen the other day that hasn't happened in two years… I had a date! I had a date!"

The presenter has not publicly dated anyone since calling off her two-year engagement and eight-year relationship with financier Joel Schiffman, 65, in December 2021. Sources told Page Six at the time the pair had split as Hoda realized marriage would not work out.

Hoda said on "Today with Hoda and Jenna" in 2022 after the break-up, "It's not like something happened. They say sometimes relationships are meant to be there for a reason, for a season or for a lifetime, and I feel like ours was meant to be there for a season." Hoda and Joel now co-parent their two adopted daughters, Haley, seven, and four-year-old Hope.

