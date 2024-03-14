 

Benzino Blasts Eminem's Alleged 'Plastic Surgery' Result, Reacts to 'Doomsday Pt. 2' Music Video

Benzino Blasts Eminem's Alleged 'Plastic Surgery' Result, Reacts to 'Doomsday Pt. 2' Music Video
Shortly after the 'Mockingbird' hitmaker released the visuals for a diss track, the 'Love and Hip-Hop: Atlanta' star shares his reaction to the music video.

AceShowbiz - Benzino has given his reaction to the music video for Eminem's single titled "Doomsday Pt. 2". Upon learning that his rival released the visuals, the "Love & Hip-Hop: Atlanta" star trolled the "Mockingbird" hitmaker over his different look in the MV.

On Wednesday, March 13, the 58-year-old hip-hop artist made use of Instagram to roast Eminem's face in the newly-released music video. He wrote a comment that read, "He finally responded!! Can someone tell me what in the plastic surgery happened to his face??"

Benzino, whose real name is Raymond Leon Scott, went on to say, "He looks like a walking corpse." He continued, "Nah... this ain't it. RAP ELVIS DESTROYED," adding a slew of laughing face emojis and tagging Eminem's official Instagram account.

The comment was later screenshotted by a blog and shared via Instagram. It did not take long for the post to be flooded with mixed online responses. In the comments section, one Instagram user asked, "Is that really the same human being we knew as Eminem?" Another compared Eminem to actor Chuck Norris, "Cuz look like chuck norris."

Meanwhile, other users appeared to have mocked Benzino. One of them asked, "Damn is Benzino allowed to speak on anyone's face?" adding a laughing face emoji. In the meantime, another added, "Why's Benzino's head shaped like a butternut squash?"

The responses came shortly after Eminem released the music video for "Doomsday Pt. 2", a diss track against Benzino. In the visuals, which was directed by Cole Bennett, the 51-year-old rapper is documented walking towards the camera as he raps in what appears to be an abandoned office building. The 15-time Grammy winner walks and raps without missing a beat while the building seems like it is about to fall apart.

In the beginning of the footage, Eminem sports a long-sleeved black button-up shirt, a pair of long matching tailored pants and a matching suit. He is later filmed taking off the blazer. He also wears a bright yellow tie and a pair of black-and-yellow sneakers.

