Diddy Has Not Settled Rodney Jones Lawsuit Yet Despite Report

An official court docket update mistakenly suggested that the Bad Boy Records founder has settled a lawsuit filed by the music producer he worked with before it's deleted from the record.

Mar 14, 2024

AceShowbiz - A lawsuit against Sean "P. Diddy" Combs filed by Rodney Jones is still ongoing despite recent report suggesting otherwise. In fact, the embattled rapper has not reached an agreement with his former employee, who has accused him of sexual assault.

On Wednesday, March 13, an official court docket update on the Jones vs. Combs case out of New York City falsely suggested that Diddy and Rodney have come to terms and reached a settlement agreement. Per the court docket, a settlement conference was held on Wednesday and both parties appeared for the Wednesday conference by video. Moreover, the docket update claimed that the two parties would submit a draft of their agreement by next week.

Unfortunately for Diddy, that's not the case with the lawsuit filed by Rodney. Sources with direct knowledge from both sides of the case tell TMZ that the suit is still very much on and that no settlement has been reached.

It appears that the court staff have made a big mistake as the judge listed on the docket for this case is not the one that has been presiding thus far. Hours later, the word settlement has been wiped from the court docket as the federal court seems to realize the clerical error.

Unlike Diddy's case with his ex Cassie with was quickly settled, the Bad Boy Records founder reportedly plans to fight this case. The 54-year-old reportedly is ready to go to trial if he needs to, while Rodney doesn't show any signs of giving up either.

Rodney filed the lawsuit against Diddy earlier this year, alleging that the hip-hop mogul forced him to procure sex workers and pressured him to engage in unwelcomed sex acts with them and others and that Diddy gave laced alcoholic beverages to people who attended parties at his homes.

Diddy has denied all allegations by Rodney. "Lil Rod is nothing more than a liar who filed a $30 million lawsuit shamelessly looking for an undeserved payday," his attorney Shawn Holley said in a statement in February. "His reckless name-dropping about events that are pure fiction and simply did not happen is nothing more than a transparent attempt to garner headlines," he added, branding Rodney's claims "complete lies."

