Dua Lipa 'Can't Wait' to Release New Album 'Radical Optimism'

Mar 14, 2024

AceShowbiz - Dua Lipa had exciting news for fans. On Wednesday, March 13, the "New Rules" songstress finally announced her new album, "Radical Optimism", and said she "can't wait" to release it.

The 28-year-old made the announcement via Instagram by sharing its cover art. In the picture, the pop star could be seen floating in the ocean with what appeared to be a shark fin approaching her.

Dua added another slide that reveals the tracklist. The songs include, "End of an Era", "Houdini", "Training Seaon", "These Walls", "Whatcha Doing", "French Exit", "Illusion", "Falling Forever", "Anything for Love", "Maria" and "Happy for You".

In the caption, Dua penned, "RADICAL OPTIMISM MY 3RD STUDIO ALBUM. OUT MAY 3RD 2024. SHOT BY @tyronelebon !!!!!!!!!!!!!!" In a follow-up post, which captured important moments throughout her career, the singer declared, "I cant wait for this to be yours."

Dua already dropped some singles off the upcoming set. In February, she released "Training Season" and its visuals. On the song, she sings, "Are you somebody who can go there?/ 'Cause I don't wanna have to show ya/ If that ain't you, then let me know, yeah/ 'Cause training season's over."

In the music video itself, Dua is documented sitting alone at a table in a cafe that is packed with a number of men, who can't keep their eyes off her. As she sips her drink from a mug, a man dressed up in a leather jacket knocks on a window next to her. The person is later joined by many other men admiring her beauty.

Speaking of her forthcoming project, Dua explained on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!", "I started writing for this album in 2021, and I just wanted to write my ideas down." She added, "So I went down to CVS, and I just bought a random notebook. Had I have known how important that book would have been, maybe I would have gotten a more fancy one."

"It's got every single song I've written for this album ... I wrote 97 songs," Dua detailed. Asked if any of the songs are terrible, the musician replied, "Yes, about 80 of them."

