 

Khloe Kardashian Gives Birthday Shout-Out to Cheating Ex Tristan Thompson

The reality star, who split from the athlete towards the end of 2022 after it was revealed that he had fathered a child with fitness instructor Maralee Nichols, pays tribute to him through Instagram Stories.

  • Mar 14, 2024

AceShowbiz - It looks like Khloe Kardashian still has some love for [Tristan Thompson] despite his past cheating scandal. As her ex-boyfriend turned 33, "The Kardashians" star took to social media to pay tribute to him.

Making use of Instagram Story on Wednesday, March 13, the 39-year-old unleashed a photo of the athlete with their two children, True, 5, and Tatum, 1. "Happy birthday @realtristan13," she simply captioned it.

The Good American co-founder followed it up with an image of Tristan and his youngest brother, Amari, whom the basketball player recently became a legal guardian of following the January 2023 death of their mother, Andrea Thompson. In the accompanying message, she penned, "Your mommy is proud of you."

Khloe and Tristan split towards the end of 2022 after it was revealed that he had fathered a child with fitness instructor Maralee Nichols. In January, the TV personality admitted that she could easily cut him out of her life and finds it "way harder" to be civil towards him.

"With me and Tristan, would it be really easy to never talk to him again and to just badmouth him or whatever? Of course! It's way harder to be nice," she told TMRW magazine. "It's way harder when you're really mad at someone, it's really hard to sit in their face in front of your kids and be like, 'Hi!' Trust me, that's not how I feel every day."

Khloe had to "learn to take control" of her emotions as she admitted to previously having posted something online in the heat of the moment that she later regretted. However, the mom of two has decided that if she ever wants to be "petty," she can do so away from the glare of the public eye now.

"I had to learn to take control of my feelings. There were so many times that my feelings got control of me and I was impulsive and I tweeted something or posted something and things that you regret," she explained. "But in my opinion, I'll never regret being a nice person. Do I have days I want to be a petty b***h? Of course! But I sort of do that privately."

