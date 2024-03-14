Jalen Green Unveils Draya Michele Tattoo Amid Pregnancy Backlash

Instagram Celebrity

The 22-year-old Houston Rockets player subtly shows his love for his pregnant girlfriend, who has come under fire over their 17-year age gap following her pregnancy announcement.

Mar 14, 2024

AceShowbiz - Jalen Green seemingly falls head over heels for Draya Michele regardless criticism over their age gap. While he remains quiet on the backlash his girlfriend has received following her pregnancy announcement, he has subtly shown his love for her on his social media post.

The NBA star has a tattoo tribute for his soon-to-be baby mama which he has just debuted online. On Wednesday, March 13, he updated his Instagram Story with a picture of him going shirtless while posing with a young lady, whom he called his "lil sis."

While Jalen gave a birthday shout-out to another woman in his life, eagle-eyed fans noticed that the basketball player has a tattoo of Draya's name on his lower stomach. The ink was written in small cursive print under another tattoo that read, "Believe in yourself."

Many social media users have reacted to Jalen's sweet tribute to his girlfriend. "I'm sorry but Draya is THAT girl," one person remarked. Another wrote, "That baby gon be so cute and they seem to honestly not gaf what y'all think tho." A third supportive fan penned, "draya bad asfffffffffff he not wrong and she not either they grown end of story."

Draya stirred controversy after she confirmed her pregnancy on International Women's Day earlier this month. Sharing a series of photos from sexy maternity shoot, she wrote in the caption, "As women, we navigate through so much, often leading us to question, 'What is my purpose?' For me, the magic lies in motherhood and the awe-inspiring ability to bring life into this world over the span of two decades. It's my superpower. And if anything can surpass the wonder of being a woman, it's the privilege of bringing another woman into existence."

She continued, "We are overjoyed to share our love for you, little girl. I'm am excited to speak words to the daughter I never thought I'd have. We are anxious about your arrival, but take your time - this world can be tough. But know you are being brought into a space of love, security, and adornment."

While Draya used a plural pronoun in the post, she did not mention her baby daddy. However, it has been widely known that she has been dating 22-year-old Jalen. She has since received backlash, with fellow VH1 reality TV star Mehgan James tweeting, "Having a baby by one that's the same age as your son speaks a lot about a person's character."

Meanwhile, Torrei Hart defended Draya's age gap with Jalen, who is 17 years her junior, suggesting that the young athlete "wanted some of the cougar." Kevin Hart's ex-wife said, "I'm not mad at Draya at all. Everybody in an uproar talking bout 'Oh my god she old enough to be his mom,' 'Oh my god, his mom probably watch 'Basketball Wives',' Yeah, his mother did watch 'Basketball Wives' and he probably watched it with her. And that's why he went after Draya."

Draya herself has seemingly responded to the criticism as she reposted a quote about being misunderstood on her Story. "Get comfortable being misunderstood," it read. "Only a fraction of people will be able your essence. You are not on anyone else's timeline of comprehension. Also, it's none of your business how others chose to perceive you. Most high see you clearly, let that be enough."

