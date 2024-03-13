 

Charlie Sheen's Daughter Sami Teases Collaborative Adult Content With TikTok Star Aiden David

Charlie Sheen's Daughter Sami Teases Collaborative Adult Content With TikTok Star Aiden David
Instagram
Celebrity

The content creator on an adult platform, who just turned 20 years old, treats social media users to a new picture of her and the TikTok star in a bathroom.

  • Mar 13, 2024

AceShowbiz - Sami Sheen has teased her first boy/girl content for her OnlyFans account. The daughter of actor Charlie Sheen and actress Denise Richards revealed that she collaborated with TikTok star Aiden David to make an adult content.

On Tuesday, March 12, the OnlyFans model, who just turned 20 years old a few days prior, made use of her social media platforms to tease the content that she and Aiden created together. Making use of Instagram Stories, she uploaded a sizzling photo of herself that she had unveiled previously.

In the picture, it could be seen that Sami was sitting on a bed as she placed one of her hands on her chest. She was flaunting her cleavage and flat abs by only wearing a light gray bra top and a pair of blue undies. The snap offered a close-up look at her figure while her face was not seen.

  Editors' Pick

Over the sizzling snap, Sami, who previously insisted that she is "not a porn star," noted, "The long awaited B/G collab is finally dropping today. Be the first to see it," adding a winking face emoji. She also attached a link to her OnlyFans account.

Aside from Instagram Stories, the content creator took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to tease the collaboration with Aiden. On the platform, she let out a photo of herself with the TikTok star. While she had a white towel wrapped around her body, he went shirtless and covered his private area with a matching towel.

Sami and Aiden, whose hair appeared wet, took the photo in front of a huge mirror. She was photographed standing close next to him in what appeared to be a bathroom. She held her smartphone with one of her hands as she put the other one on the white towel, seemingly to prevent it from falling down.

In the meantime, Aiden was pictured placing his hand on her lower back while looking at her smartphone. Along with the photo, Sami wrote in the tweet, "My first B/G collab is out today https://onlyfans.com/samisheen #collab."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Ariana Madix Threatens to Cut Off 'Vanderpump Rules' Co-Stars Who Forgive Tom Sandoval

Zoe Kravitz Playfully Trolls 'Cool Dad' Lenny's Fashion Sense at His Walk of Fame Ceremony
Related Posts
Charlie Sheen's Daughter Sami Wants 'Bigger' Chest Three Months After Plastic Surgery

Charlie Sheen's Daughter Sami Wants 'Bigger' Chest Three Months After Plastic Surgery

Charlie Sheen's Daughter Sami Makes Jaws Drop in New Raunchy Bathroom Photo

Charlie Sheen's Daughter Sami Makes Jaws Drop in New Raunchy Bathroom Photo

Charlie Sheen's Daughter Sami Stuns in Skin-Tight Dress on Girls' Night Out

Charlie Sheen's Daughter Sami Stuns in Skin-Tight Dress on Girls' Night Out

Charlie Sheen's Daughter Sami Praised for Her Stunning Look After Plastic Surgery

Charlie Sheen's Daughter Sami Praised for Her Stunning Look After Plastic Surgery

Latest News
Agency for Kate Middleton's Car Photo Denies Photoshop Speculations
  • Mar 13, 2024

Agency for Kate Middleton's Car Photo Denies Photoshop Speculations

Lily Allen Says Having Children 'Ruined' Her Career
  • Mar 13, 2024

Lily Allen Says Having Children 'Ruined' Her Career

Charlie Sheen's Daughter Sami Teases Collaborative Adult Content With TikTok Star Aiden David
  • Mar 13, 2024

Charlie Sheen's Daughter Sami Teases Collaborative Adult Content With TikTok Star Aiden David

Amber Rose Admits to Being Suicidal For More Than Three Years: 'I Was Not Okay'
  • Mar 13, 2024

Amber Rose Admits to Being Suicidal For More Than Three Years: 'I Was Not Okay'

Eva Mendes Elated at Martin Scorsese's Reaction to Ryan Gosling's Oscars Performance
  • Mar 13, 2024

Eva Mendes Elated at Martin Scorsese's Reaction to Ryan Gosling's Oscars Performance

Hoda Kotb Teases Third Date With Mystery Man: 'Really Fun'
  • Mar 13, 2024

Hoda Kotb Teases Third Date With Mystery Man: 'Really Fun'

Most Read
Julia Fox Has Nothing but Gold Chains Covering Her Chest at Oscars Viewing Party
Celebrity
  • 2024-03-11 15:44:57

Julia Fox Has Nothing but Gold Chains Covering Her Chest at Oscars Viewing Party

Kristen Stewart Flashes Chest in Barely-There Top for 'Late Show' Taping

Kristen Stewart Flashes Chest in Barely-There Top for 'Late Show' Taping

Ice Spice Slammed Over 'Tacky' Oscars After-Party Dress Despite Defending Her Designer Gown

Ice Spice Slammed Over 'Tacky' Oscars After-Party Dress Despite Defending Her Designer Gown

Paris Jackson Gets Steamy With Very Revealing Dress at 2024 Oscar Party

Paris Jackson Gets Steamy With Very Revealing Dress at 2024 Oscar Party

Katy Perry Sparks Split Rumor With Orlando Bloom After Stepping Out Solo and Ditching Her Ring

Katy Perry Sparks Split Rumor With Orlando Bloom After Stepping Out Solo and Ditching Her Ring

Cardi B Brags About Confronting Her Foe After Alleged Altercation With Saweetie at Oscars Afterparty

Cardi B Brags About Confronting Her Foe After Alleged Altercation With Saweetie at Oscars Afterparty

Katy Perry Gets Cozy With AI Billionaire Mogul Sam Altman Amid Split Rumor With Orlando Bloom

Katy Perry Gets Cozy With AI Billionaire Mogul Sam Altman Amid Split Rumor With Orlando Bloom

Tammy Rivera Denies Throwing Jab at Waka Flocka Flame's GF, Claims They're Still Legally Married

Tammy Rivera Denies Throwing Jab at Waka Flocka Flame's GF, Claims They're Still Legally Married

Waka Flocka Flame's Girlfriend Big MeL and Ex Tammy Rivera Appear Feuding, Trade Jabs Online

Waka Flocka Flame's Girlfriend Big MeL and Ex Tammy Rivera Appear Feuding, Trade Jabs Online