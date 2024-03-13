Charlie Sheen's Daughter Sami Teases Collaborative Adult Content With TikTok Star Aiden David

Instagram Celebrity

The content creator on an adult platform, who just turned 20 years old, treats social media users to a new picture of her and the TikTok star in a bathroom.

Mar 13, 2024

AceShowbiz - Sami Sheen has teased her first boy/girl content for her OnlyFans account. The daughter of actor Charlie Sheen and actress Denise Richards revealed that she collaborated with TikTok star Aiden David to make an adult content.

On Tuesday, March 12, the OnlyFans model, who just turned 20 years old a few days prior, made use of her social media platforms to tease the content that she and Aiden created together. Making use of Instagram Stories, she uploaded a sizzling photo of herself that she had unveiled previously.

In the picture, it could be seen that Sami was sitting on a bed as she placed one of her hands on her chest. She was flaunting her cleavage and flat abs by only wearing a light gray bra top and a pair of blue undies. The snap offered a close-up look at her figure while her face was not seen.

Over the sizzling snap, Sami, who previously insisted that she is "not a porn star," noted, "The long awaited B/G collab is finally dropping today. Be the first to see it," adding a winking face emoji. She also attached a link to her OnlyFans account.

Aside from Instagram Stories, the content creator took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to tease the collaboration with Aiden. On the platform, she let out a photo of herself with the TikTok star. While she had a white towel wrapped around her body, he went shirtless and covered his private area with a matching towel.

Sami and Aiden, whose hair appeared wet, took the photo in front of a huge mirror. She was photographed standing close next to him in what appeared to be a bathroom. She held her smartphone with one of her hands as she put the other one on the white towel, seemingly to prevent it from falling down.

In the meantime, Aiden was pictured placing his hand on her lower back while looking at her smartphone. Along with the photo, Sami wrote in the tweet, "My first B/G collab is out today https://onlyfans.com/samisheen #collab."

