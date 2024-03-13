Millie Bobby Brown's Eleven Sports 'Iconic' Look in 'Stranger Things' Season 5 Set Video

Netflix TV

In other news, the 20-year-old British actress playing Eleven on the sci-fi show shares that the fifth and final season of the hit Netflix series will not come in the near future.

AceShowbiz - Millie Bobby Brown treated fans to a new insight into the filming of "Stranger Things" season 5. On Tuesday, March 12, the Eleven depicter took to her Instagram account to share a video from the set.

In the clip, Millie could be seen having a "quick coffee break on set." The "Enola Holmes" actress was making a glass of coffee using her Florence by Mills Coffee. "I'm on the set for 'Stranger Things' right now," she explained, before showing off the "hangout room" that also included an arcade.

However, fans were most focused on Millie's look as she sported a fake nosebleed. "The legendary nose bleed," one of them said. "she literally gave us a costume spoiler so randomly bye i love her," someone else pointed out.

Another fan, on the other hand, noticed that "SHE'S WEARING MIKE'S PROMISE RING." One other wrote, "saw the bleed nose and clicked immediately."

In other news, Millie might leave fans devastated as she shared that the fifth and final season of the hit Netflix series would not come in the near future. During her appearance in the March 9 episode of "The Jonathan Ross Show", the "Damsel" star was asked if the filming for the series had finished. To that, she responded, "No, we have nine months left."

The 20-year-old additionally revealed the final season would have eight episodes and that she already knows "what happens to my character." She divulged, "I haven't read the [last] script because they're still in the process of writing them. I think I've only read up to episode six."

That aside, Millie recently opened up about bidding farewell to Eleven. "Well, I'm really emotional, and I do attach myself to characters," Millie admitted. "I got the Eleven tattoo, so I always feel like there's gonna be a sense of her with me, and I'll always go back to her for reference. Of course, I wanna grow as an actor and as a person, but of course, that's always gonna be my home and my root to who I was and who I am."

