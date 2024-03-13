 

Robert Downey Jr. Brags About Having More 'Tricks Up My Sleeve' After Winning First Oscar

The actor, who won the Best Supporting Actor award for his role as Rear Admiral Lewis Strauss in 'Oppenheimer', appears to have hinted that his win is just the beginning.

  • Mar 13, 2024

AceShowbiz - Robert Downey Jr. has no plans to slow down following his Oscar win. The 58-year-old actor won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor for his role as Rear Admiral Lewis Strauss in the wartime epic "Oppenheimer" and went through a dramatic weight loss transformation for the role but teased that even more is to come in terms of disguises for his part in the new miniseries "The Sympathizer", where he plays multiple antagonistic roles.

He told this week's edition of People magazine, "I got a couple other tricks up my sleeve. It wasn't particularly subtle, it wasn't meant to be, but I'm already proud of what I've seen."

The "Dolittle" star heads up his production house named Team Downey with his wife Susan Downey, with whom he has son Exton, 12, and nine-year-old daughter Avri, and she explained that she and her husband are "just getting started" when it comes to future projects. She said, "We're just getting started. We talk about it all the time. There's so many more things we want to do together and achieve together and play together, create together."

When the Hollywood star scooped his first Oscar win over the weekend, he also paid tribute to Susan in a speech that left the audience at Los Angeles' Dolby Theatre laughing. He said, "I'd like to thank my terrible childhood and the Academy. In that order. I'd like to thank my veterinarian, I mean wife, Susan Downey over there. She found me a snarling rescue pet and loved me back to life, that's why I'm here, thank you."

Robert, who was nominated alongside Sterling K. Brown ("American Fiction"), Robert De Niro ("Killers of the Flower Moon"), Ryan Gosling ("Barbie") and Mark Ruffalo ("Poor Things"), went on to pay tribute to the cast and crew on the film and said they had made him a "better man." He added, "Here's my little secret, I needed this job more than it needed me."

"Chris knew it, Emma made sure she surrounded me with one of the great casts and crews of all time. Emily, Cillian, Matt Damon, it was fantastic and I stand here before you a better man because of it," he continued.

