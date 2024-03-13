 

Zoe Kravitz Brings Fiance Channing Tatum to Dad Lenny's Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony

The 'High Fidelity' actress shows her support for the 'Fly Away' singer, who is honored with his own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, with the 'Magic Mike' actor.

  • Mar 13, 2024

AceShowbiz - Zoe Kravitz has brought Channing Tatum to attend Lenny Kravitz's Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony. During the special occasion, the "High Fidelity" star and the "Magic Mike" actor were spotted cheering on the "Fly Away" singer.

On Tuesday, March 12, the 35-year-old actress and the 43-year-old actor were out and about in Los Angeles, California to show their support for the 59-year-old singer. In pictures making their rounds online, it could be seen that the engaged couple looked happy when they witnessed her father being honored with his own star on the famous street.

One of the photos saw Zoe sitting down on her seat in between Channing and Lenny. The father and daughter duo appeared to have had a nice conversation. They were photographed chatting and flashing their radiant big smiles during the ceremony.

Aside from Zoe and Channing, the event was attended by Lenny's loved ones. Among them were the "Are You Gonna Go My Way" hitmaker's longtime friend Denzel Washington, actress Marla Gibbs and fellow musician Verdine White.

About receiving the honor while being surrounded by his supportive family members and friends, Lenny told PEOPLE, "It's an incredible honor to be on this street. To be with all of these great people that have done incredible things with their lives is an honor."

The singer went on to say, "I never thought about it. Like I said, when I was a kid, I was walking up and down these streets but I was pretty much always thinking about where I was gong to sleep that night. To have it now just feels so surreal and I'm really grateful."

Noting that "it means everything" to have his closest ones witness the special moment with him, Lenny further shared, "The star is a beautiful thing but if I didn't have the people to share it with, it wouldn't be the same." He added, "To have so many people here that have known me all of my life and who have walked the journey with me is the real gift."

