 

Johnny Depp Deletes Photo With Robert Downey Jr. After Roasted Over Photoshopped Image

Johnny Depp Deletes Photo With Robert Downey Jr. After Roasted Over Photoshopped Image
Cover Images/Robert Smith/INSTARimages
Celebrity

The 'Pirates of the Caribbean' star is trolled online after he was caught posting a fake image of him with the 'Oppenheimer' star to congratulate his longtime friend on his Oscar win.

  • Mar 13, 2024

AceShowbiz - Johnny Depp is the latest public figure caught in Photoshop snafu. The Hollywood actor has deleted his Instagram Story post featuring a picture of him with Robert Downey Jr. after he was caught red handed editing the image.

Jumping on the bandwagon to congratulate his longtime friend on his first Oscar win, the "Pirates of the Caribbean" star posted on Sunday, March 10 the photo featuring him with the "Oppenheimer" star. The throwback image featured both actors in their younger days and wearing black suits as they flashed a smile.

Johnny Depp's Deleted IG Story

Johnny Depp was caught red handed posting a Photoshopped image of him and Robert Downey Jr.

The 60-year-old did not add a caption to the post, but the timing clearly indicated that he wanted to celebrate RDJ's victory for Best Supporting Actor at the 2024 Academy Awards, which was held in Hollywood that day.

  Editors' Pick

However, fans quickly noticed that the image used by Johnny turned out to be a manipulated version of a 1998 picture featuring Robert with his then-girlfriend Sarah Jessica Parker. The "21 Jump Street" alum himself wasn't included in the original photo.

Johnny subsequently deleted the initial Story and uploaded a new one featuring an authentic photograph of him and Robert at the 2011 Golden Globe Awards. He wrote in the caption, "Let's try this again... congrats to my dear friend."

However, the damage has been done and people couldn't help mocking him, with one person likening him to Kate Middleton, who recently issued an apology for her Photoshop failure. "Damn Kate Middleton should've hired Johnny Depp to do the photoshop," one person wrote on X, formerly Twitter, along with the fake picture and the original.

Another accused the "Alice in Wonderland" star of trying to gain attention from his pal's victory, "When you're such a has-been that you post a shopped photo on your IG to try and steal a little glory from an awards show you're never going to see again in your life."

Despite his Photoshop failure, it seems that it was an honest mistake as the doctored image of Johnny and Robert seems to originate from a fan account and has circulated for several years on fan sites.

You can share this post!

You might also like

'The Voice' Recap: John Legend Regrets His Decision to Pass On a Singer as Teams Are Completed

Zoe Kravitz Brings Fiance Channing Tatum to Dad Lenny's Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony
Related Posts
Johnny Depp's 'Bromance' With Saudi Crown Prince Shocks His Inner Circle

Johnny Depp's 'Bromance' With Saudi Crown Prince Shocks His Inner Circle

Johnny Depp Serving as Pallbearer at Shane MacGowan's Funeral Was Unplanned

Johnny Depp Serving as Pallbearer at Shane MacGowan's Funeral Was Unplanned

Johnny Depp Attends Shane MacGowan's Cremation Following Funeral Service

Johnny Depp Attends Shane MacGowan's Cremation Following Funeral Service

Johnny Depp Urged to Forgive Amber Heard by His Late Pal Shane MacGowan

Johnny Depp Urged to Forgive Amber Heard by His Late Pal Shane MacGowan

Latest News
Willow Smith Releases New Single 'Symptom of Life' and Its Music Video
  • Mar 13, 2024

Willow Smith Releases New Single 'Symptom of Life' and Its Music Video

Porsha Williams' Husband Simon Guobadia Appears to Have Moved On Amid Divorce
  • Mar 13, 2024

Porsha Williams' Husband Simon Guobadia Appears to Have Moved On Amid Divorce

Kristen Stewart Ditches Pants for Briefs, Claps Back at Critics of Provocative Rolling Stone Cover
  • Mar 13, 2024

Kristen Stewart Ditches Pants for Briefs, Claps Back at Critics of Provocative Rolling Stone Cover

Zoe Kravitz Brings Fiance Channing Tatum to Dad Lenny's Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony
  • Mar 13, 2024

Zoe Kravitz Brings Fiance Channing Tatum to Dad Lenny's Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony

Prince William Attends Thomas Kingston's Funeral Sans Kate Middleton
  • Mar 13, 2024

Prince William Attends Thomas Kingston's Funeral Sans Kate Middleton

Johnny Depp Deletes Photo With Robert Downey Jr. After Roasted Over Photoshopped Image
  • Mar 13, 2024

Johnny Depp Deletes Photo With Robert Downey Jr. After Roasted Over Photoshopped Image

Most Read
Julia Fox Has Nothing but Gold Chains Covering Her Chest at Oscars Viewing Party
Celebrity
  • 2024-03-11 15:44:57

Julia Fox Has Nothing but Gold Chains Covering Her Chest at Oscars Viewing Party

Kristen Stewart Flashes Chest in Barely-There Top for 'Late Show' Taping

Kristen Stewart Flashes Chest in Barely-There Top for 'Late Show' Taping

Paris Jackson Gets Steamy With Very Revealing Dress at 2024 Oscar Party

Paris Jackson Gets Steamy With Very Revealing Dress at 2024 Oscar Party

Ice Spice Slammed Over 'Tacky' Oscars After-Party Dress Despite Defending Her Designer Gown

Ice Spice Slammed Over 'Tacky' Oscars After-Party Dress Despite Defending Her Designer Gown

Katy Perry Sparks Split Rumor With Orlando Bloom After Stepping Out Solo and Ditching Her Ring

Katy Perry Sparks Split Rumor With Orlando Bloom After Stepping Out Solo and Ditching Her Ring

Cardi B Brags About Confronting Her Foe After Alleged Altercation With Saweetie at Oscars Afterparty

Cardi B Brags About Confronting Her Foe After Alleged Altercation With Saweetie at Oscars Afterparty

Katy Perry Gets Cozy With AI Billionaire Mogul Sam Altman Amid Split Rumor With Orlando Bloom

Katy Perry Gets Cozy With AI Billionaire Mogul Sam Altman Amid Split Rumor With Orlando Bloom

Tammy Rivera Denies Throwing Jab at Waka Flocka Flame's GF, Claims They're Still Legally Married

Tammy Rivera Denies Throwing Jab at Waka Flocka Flame's GF, Claims They're Still Legally Married

Hailey Bieber's Dad Stephen Baldwin Reacts to Jimmy Kimmel's Shade in Bizarre Video

Hailey Bieber's Dad Stephen Baldwin Reacts to Jimmy Kimmel's Shade in Bizarre Video