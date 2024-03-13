Johnny Depp Deletes Photo With Robert Downey Jr. After Roasted Over Photoshopped Image

Cover Images/Robert Smith/INSTARimages Celebrity

The 'Pirates of the Caribbean' star is trolled online after he was caught posting a fake image of him with the 'Oppenheimer' star to congratulate his longtime friend on his Oscar win.

Mar 13, 2024

AceShowbiz - Johnny Depp is the latest public figure caught in Photoshop snafu. The Hollywood actor has deleted his Instagram Story post featuring a picture of him with Robert Downey Jr. after he was caught red handed editing the image.

Jumping on the bandwagon to congratulate his longtime friend on his first Oscar win, the "Pirates of the Caribbean" star posted on Sunday, March 10 the photo featuring him with the "Oppenheimer" star. The throwback image featured both actors in their younger days and wearing black suits as they flashed a smile.

Johnny Depp was caught red handed posting a Photoshopped image of him and Robert Downey Jr.

The 60-year-old did not add a caption to the post, but the timing clearly indicated that he wanted to celebrate RDJ's victory for Best Supporting Actor at the 2024 Academy Awards, which was held in Hollywood that day.

However, fans quickly noticed that the image used by Johnny turned out to be a manipulated version of a 1998 picture featuring Robert with his then-girlfriend Sarah Jessica Parker. The "21 Jump Street" alum himself wasn't included in the original photo.

Johnny subsequently deleted the initial Story and uploaded a new one featuring an authentic photograph of him and Robert at the 2011 Golden Globe Awards. He wrote in the caption, "Let's try this again... congrats to my dear friend."

However, the damage has been done and people couldn't help mocking him, with one person likening him to Kate Middleton, who recently issued an apology for her Photoshop failure. "Damn Kate Middleton should've hired Johnny Depp to do the photoshop," one person wrote on X, formerly Twitter, along with the fake picture and the original.

Another accused the "Alice in Wonderland" star of trying to gain attention from his pal's victory, "When you're such a has-been that you post a shopped photo on your IG to try and steal a little glory from an awards show you're never going to see again in your life."

Despite his Photoshop failure, it seems that it was an honest mistake as the doctored image of Johnny and Robert seems to originate from a fan account and has circulated for several years on fan sites.

You can share this post!