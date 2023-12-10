 

Johnny Depp Attends Shane MacGowan's Cremation Following Funeral Service

The Hollywood Vampires musician is among the mourners at the cremation of the late Pogues lead vocalist, one day after friends and family bid final goodbye in a funeral.

  • Dec 10, 2023

AceShowbiz - Johnny Depp became one of the main mourners as Shane MacGowan was cremated on Saturday, December 9. The actor was among a small group who attended Shane's cremation, one day after the 60-year-old star read a Prayer of the Faithful at the funeral mass of Pogues frontman MacGowan, 65.

Johnny was seen with Shane's widow Victoria Mary Clarke and a set of mourners, who hugged as the singer's coffin was brought to be cremated.

  Editors' Pick

A source told MailOnline, "Johnny has shown his love for Shane throughout his time in Ireland. His respect for Shane has been there for all to see. At the wake he chatted with everyone who approached him. But he didn't get up and sing with the Celtic band. Victoria is not surprised by the way Johnny has gone about things because she knows all about the affection he had for her husband."

Along with attending the funeral mass at Saint Mary of the Rosary Church in Nenagh, Co Tipperary, Johnny was also at the official wake until the early hours of Saturday morning at the Thatched Cottage Pub in Ballycommon with around 250 other mourners.

He was also among thousands of people who signed the book of condolences on rip.ie, the obituary website dedicated to publishing death notices in Ireland. He wrote, "Shane, my friend in life and in whiskey. May the wind be at your sails. Keep River company and all our brethren who passed way before their time. I'll never forget your support the last few years chum. LOVE Always, JD - Johnny Depp."

