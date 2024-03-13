 

'The Voice' Recap: John Legend Regrets His Decision to Pass On a Singer as Teams Are Completed

'The Voice' Recap: John Legend Regrets His Decision to Pass On a Singer as Teams Are Completed
Coaches Reba McEntire, John Legend, Dan + Shay and Chance The Rapper have finally assembled their respective teams as the show will move to the next round, Battle Rounds.

AceShowbiz - Airing on Tuesday, March 12, a new episode of "The Voice" season 25 marked the sixth and final night of Blind Auditions. Coaches Reba McEntire, John Legend, Dan + Shay and Chance The Rapper only had one spot left in their respective teams before the show moves to the next round, Battle Rounds.

The first singer that night was Val T. Webb, who took the stage to sing a rendition of "Nobody's Supposed to Be Here". Val got a four-chair turn and John tried to convince her to join his team by complimenting her "elegant" tone. Chance, meanwhile, praised his breath control and high register. Val eventually became the final member of Team Chance.

Joewun Bee was up next, singing "Over My Head (Cable Car)". He unfortunately didn't get any turn. As for Kyle Schuesler, he opted for "The Scientist". The remaining coaches hit their buttons for Kyle, and Chance said that he would do it too if he still had a spot in his team. Reba loved Kyle's "relaxing and soothing” voice, and John praised his "spot-on" falsetto. Shay, meanwhile, called his voice original. After much consideration, Kyle joined Team Dan + Shay.

Later, L. Rodgers hit the stage to belt out "Wild Horses". When it seemed like no one turned for her, Reba surprisingly hit her button in the very, very last second of the performance. Reba said that she was "blown away" by her vocals. With L. Rodgers joining Team Reba, it means John was the only coach with one spot left in his team.

The last singer to perform on the Blind Auditions was Raina Chan, who chose to sing "Hold My Hand". John wasn't interested though he wished he could "start over" once he found out that Raina is only 14 years old. John eventually picked Olivia Rubini as the "special" singer that he wanted to add to his team.

