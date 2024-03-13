Trump's Rep Slams 'Sad' Internet Troll for Accusing Ex-President of Ignoring Grandson at UFC Event

Instagram Celebrity

Donald Trump is called out by some social media users after a clip surfaces of him walking past Ivanka's 10-year-old son Joseph and instead greeting celebrities at the UFC match in Miami.

Mar 13, 2024

AceShowbiz - A spokesperson for Donald Trump has clapped back after he was accused of ignoring his grandson at a recent UFC event. The rep blasted "sad" internet troll who allegedly made up "some fantasy story" regarding the former president's interaction with his family.

Steven Cheung, Trump's campaign communications director, told Page Six on Tuesday, March 12, "Imagine being some sad, basement dwelling internet troll who is suffering from a severe case of Trump Derangement Syndrome that has to make up some fantasy story to bring meaning to his miserable life. Sad!" The spokesperson, however, did not clarify Trump's cold reaction to his grandson.

The awkward interaction was caught on camera while the Trumps attended a UFC match in Miami over the weekend. In a clip circulating online, the businessman was seen walking behind a group of security while waving at fans and fellow attendees. Barstool founder Dave Portnoy then stood up to shake hands with Trump before the 77-year-old saw his daughter Ivanka Trump standing on his left-hand side.

The former "The Apprentice" star gave his eldest daughter a kiss and said hello to his son-in-law Jared Kushner, but walked away as his grandson Joseph was walking up to greet him. Ivanka was then seen turning around with a big smile on her face, but Joseph appears to be staring off with a downcast look on his face.

Attorney Ron Filipkowski, who posted the video on X, formerly Twitter, wrote along with it, "Now I see what Ivanka was so pissed. Trump blew off his own grandson while he was mugging with B List celebrities and the kid was pretty bummed out. This is who he really is behind the fake show."

Many echoed the sentiment, with one criticizing Trump, "The unfortunate part is that [Trump] could have taken a moment to embrace him and pose for the camera, which would have been a significant PR move. Instead, his actions reflect those of a self-centered individual, solely focused on his own interests."

Another weighed in, simply writing, "Damn, that was cold." A third wondered how Trump treats his other grandkids from his less favorite children, noting, "And that's the grandson from the kid he actually *likes*. Imagine how he treats *Eric's* kids?"

Another user claimed, "Family is only important to Trump, when they are useful to further his power. Poor kid…" Someone else joked, "Someone should ask the POS to list the names of all his grandchildren. There's no way in hell he can do it."

In other news related to Trump, Melania Trump's ex-aide has claimed that the former POTUS no longer shows "chivalry" to his wife amid their marital rift rumors. "Let me bottom line this for you. Perception is everything to the Trump Family so Donald's lack of 'chivalry' towards Melania is quite a 'tell,' " Stephanie Winston Wolkoff tweeted on Sunday.

She explained, "Chivalry for Donald was waiting for Melania to go first & ensuring she walked by his side. He's been doing neither recently. Take a [eyes emoji]." Stephanie shared a video that compared Trump's gesture to his wife in the past to his recent gesture.

Some people agreed with Stephanie. "Melania and #Trump despise each other. She is physically revolted by him and he has zero interest in her," one person commented on the video, while another claimed, "he treats her like the help."

You can share this post!