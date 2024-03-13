 

Cardi B Pokes Fun at Her Falling Veneer After Eating Bagel in New Hilarious Video

The 'Bodak Yellow' raptress is showered with praise for her sense of humor after revealing that one of her veneers 'came out' of its place due to a 'hard' bagel.

  Mar 13, 2024

AceShowbiz - Cardi B appeared to have taken an accident lightly. Making use of her social media page, the "Bodak Yellow" raptress shared a hilarious video, in which she made fun of herself for having one of her veneers falling out after eating a bagel.

On Tuesday, March 12, the 31-year-old Grammy-winning hip-hop artist uploaded a new video via TikTok. The beginning of the clip featured a message that read, "Wait til the end for a surprise." The footage began showing her walking around an outdoor swimming pool overlooking a breathtaking view.

The video went on to display Cardi recording herself while getting her hair done with the help of a hairstylist. She was documented showing off her veneers. In the clip, it could be seen that one veneer was missing from its place. She then asked, "How you doing, motherf**kers?" before bursting into laughter.

The footage was later reshared by a blog via Instagram. The post included a screenshot of what appeared to be a comment that Cardi made via social media. The comment read, "Why one of veneers came out chewing on a hard a** bagel ?-_-."

It did not take long for the post to be flooded with online responses from Instagram users. In the comments section, one in particular wrote, "Imagine shaving off your REAL teeth and replace them with FAKE ones.... Madness." Another joined in, "She never take s**t seriously. i love em like that."

A third penned, "The fact that she has a bag to fix her teeth is all that matters. she tried to tell y'all," adding a slew of smiling faces with tears of joy emojis. A fourth added, "Crinnnee. She Didn't Even Have To Show Us But She Did. Funny Asf."

Cardi released the hilarious video one day after she became a surprise guest at Madonna's concert in Los Angeles for "Celebration World Tour". On Monday, March 11, the 65-year-old Queen of Pop was joined by the raptress during a performance of her single "Vogue", which was released back in 1990, onstage at the Kia Forum.

