Hailey Bieber Pictured Hiding Ring Finger in New Outing Sans Husband Justin

The 27-year-old model is photographed out and about in West Hollywood without the 'Sorry' hitmaker after shutting down rumors that she and the Canadian star's marriage is in trouble.

Mar 13, 2024

AceShowbiz - Hailey Bieber (Hailey Baldwin) raises people's eyebrows with her new sighting. The model wife of Justin Bieber was photographed out and about in West Hollywood without the singer on Tuesday, March 12.

In some pictures that circulated online, Hailey could be seen stepping out for dinner at Sushi Park. The 27-year-old donned a long beige trench coat that she paired with a brown top and flared jeans. Hailey completed her look with a pair of glasses, black shoulder bag as well as pointed-toe black flats with a gold buckle.

However, what caught people's attention was the fact that the catwalk beauty chose to hide her ring finger by putting her hand in the pocket of her pants. Her left hand, meanwhile, held her phone. Despite the rather suspicious move, she appeared to be in great spirits as she was seen smiling.

Hailey's new outing came after she shut down speculations that she and Justin were heading to splitsville. Earlier this month, the daughter of Stephen Baldwin wrote on Instagram, "Just FYI the stories and constant 'blind items' I see on TikTok are 100 percent of the time wrong Made out of thin air…."

She insisted that it came "from the land of delusion…," before adding, "So I know it may be fun feeding into these stories but just know they're always false xx sorry to spoil it."

Hailey also made sure everyone knows that everyone is fine in her marriage to Justin with a loving birthday tribute to the "Love Yourself" singer. "30!!!!!!!????!!????!!!! [tears emojis] that was fast. words could never truly describe the beauty of who you are. Happy Birthday to you… love of my life, for life. [heart emoji]," said the model alongside a video of them locking lips to celebrate the Canadian star's 30th birthday.

Rumors that there's trouble in paradise in the couple's marriage was further fueled when Hailey's dad Stephen reposted an Instagram video asking for prayers for the pair. A report, however, claimed that it had nothing to do with their marriage and that Justin is currently facing a personal issue.

