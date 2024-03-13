 

'Star Wars' Star Jake Lloyd in 'Better Place' After Suffering Psychotic Break

'Star Wars' Star Jake Lloyd in 'Better Place' After Suffering Psychotic Break
Celebrity

The 35-year-old, who is best known for his role as young Anakin Skywalker in 1999's 'Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace', is currently about 10 months into an 18-month stay in a mental health facility, says his mom Lisa.

  • Mar 13, 2024

AceShowbiz - Jake Lloyd reportedly suffered a psychotic break last year that led to him being sent to a mental health facility. Luckily, after spending 10 months there, the former actor is now in "a lot better place."

Revealing the news was the 35-year-old's mother, Lisa Lloyd. When speaking to Scripps News on Monday, March 11, Lisa added, "He's doing much better than I expected... He is relating to people better and becoming a little bit more social, which is really nice."

Jake, best known for his role as young Anakin Skywalker in 1999's "Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace", suffered a psychotic break in March 2023 while his mom was driving him home from picking up food at McDonald's. "He said he wanted to turn the car off. And he turned the car off in the middle of the three lanes, and we were in the middle lane," Lisa recalled. "There was a lot of yelling and screaming."

  Editors' Pick

Claiming that the incident caused a traffic jam, Lisa said other drivers eventually called 911. "The police got there, and they asked Jake some questions," she recounted. "He was talking to them, but none of it made sense. It was all word salad."

Jake, who was diagnosed with schizophrenia in 2008, was sent to a hospital later that day. It was not until a few months later that he entered the rehabilitation facility for an 18-month stay.

Lisa said she first noticed Jake "having some trouble" when he was in high school and the condition got worse after he went to college. "He didn't tell us he was hearing voices at the time. But he was," she shared. "When they finally told him [he was schizophrenic], it totally threw him off into an even worse depression. It was really hard."

According to Lisa, her son rarely took his medication because he was assured that there was nothing wrong with him. The situation came to a head in June 2015 when the then 26-year-old was arrested for leading police on a multi-county chase before crashing his car. He ended up spending 10 months in jail and then sought psychiatric help.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Paris Hilton Slams Mauricio Umansky After He Accuses Her Dad of Screwing Him Over in Real Estate
Latest News
Lisa Vanderpump Accused of 'Victim-Shaming' After Calling Rachel Leviss' Lawsuit 'Ridiculous'
  • Mar 13, 2024

Lisa Vanderpump Accused of 'Victim-Shaming' After Calling Rachel Leviss' Lawsuit 'Ridiculous'

'Star Wars' Star Jake Lloyd in 'Better Place' After Suffering Psychotic Break
  • Mar 13, 2024

'Star Wars' Star Jake Lloyd in 'Better Place' After Suffering Psychotic Break

Paris Hilton Slams Mauricio Umansky After He Accuses Her Dad of Screwing Him Over in Real Estate
  • Mar 13, 2024

Paris Hilton Slams Mauricio Umansky After He Accuses Her Dad of Screwing Him Over in Real Estate

Ashley Darby 'Having Fun' With New Special Someone Amid Divorce From Husband Michael
  • Mar 13, 2024

Ashley Darby 'Having Fun' With New Special Someone Amid Divorce From Husband Michael

UFC Star Mark Coleman Airlifted to Hospital After Saving His Parents From Burning House
  • Mar 13, 2024

UFC Star Mark Coleman Airlifted to Hospital After Saving His Parents From Burning House

'Sister Wives' Star Garrison Brown Finally Laid to Rest Four Days After Sudden Death
  • Mar 13, 2024

'Sister Wives' Star Garrison Brown Finally Laid to Rest Four Days After Sudden Death

Most Read
Julia Fox Has Nothing but Gold Chains Covering Her Chest at Oscars Viewing Party
Celebrity
  • 2024-03-11 15:44:57

Julia Fox Has Nothing but Gold Chains Covering Her Chest at Oscars Viewing Party

Kristen Stewart Flashes Chest in Barely-There Top for 'Late Show' Taping

Kristen Stewart Flashes Chest in Barely-There Top for 'Late Show' Taping

Paris Jackson Gets Steamy With Very Revealing Dress at 2024 Oscar Party

Paris Jackson Gets Steamy With Very Revealing Dress at 2024 Oscar Party

Ice Spice Slammed Over 'Tacky' Oscars After-Party Dress Despite Defending Her Designer Gown

Ice Spice Slammed Over 'Tacky' Oscars After-Party Dress Despite Defending Her Designer Gown

Katy Perry Sparks Split Rumor With Orlando Bloom After Stepping Out Solo and Ditching Her Ring

Katy Perry Sparks Split Rumor With Orlando Bloom After Stepping Out Solo and Ditching Her Ring

Oscars 2024: Robert Downey Jr.'s Hilarious Reaction to Seeing Chris Hemsworth on Red Carpet

Oscars 2024: Robert Downey Jr.'s Hilarious Reaction to Seeing Chris Hemsworth on Red Carpet

Cardi B Brags About Confronting Her Foe After Alleged Altercation With Saweetie at Oscars Afterparty

Cardi B Brags About Confronting Her Foe After Alleged Altercation With Saweetie at Oscars Afterparty

Oscars 2024: John Cena Strips Down to Birthday Suit Onstage

Oscars 2024: John Cena Strips Down to Birthday Suit Onstage

Nicole Murphy Breaks Silence on Boyfriend Warren Braithwaite's Death in Heartbreaking Post

Nicole Murphy Breaks Silence on Boyfriend Warren Braithwaite's Death in Heartbreaking Post