 

Lily Allen Claims Her Kids 'Ruined' Her Career

Celebrity

In a new podcast interview, the 'Smile' hitmaker discusses the struggle of raising her daughters as a working mother, insisting it's impossible for a woman to 'have it all.'

  • Mar 12, 2024

AceShowbiz - British singer-actress Lily Allen, 38, believes it's impossible for women to "have it all," including a flourishing career and a family.

"My children ruined my career," she said during an interview on "The Radio Times Podcast." "I love them and they complete me, but in terms of pop stardom, totally ruined it."

Allen, whose hits include "Not Fair," "Smile," "F--k You," and "Alfie," shares daughters Ethel Mary, 12, and Marnie Rose, 11, with her ex-husband Sam Cooper.

She emphasized her frustration with the societal expectation that women can balance both career and family. She said, "It really annoys me when people say you can have it all because, quite frankly, you can't."

Allen, who has released two multi-platinum albums, acknowledged that some people prioritize their careers over their children. However, she admitted that her own childhood experiences with absent parents influenced her decision to focus on her kids.

"I feel like that really left some nasty scars that I'm not willing to repeat on mine," she said. "So I chose stepping back and concentrating on them, and I'm glad that I have done that because I think they're pretty well-rounded people."

Allen also noted that her husband, David Harbour, has a close relationship with her stepdaughters. Despite stepping back from music, she has pursued acting, starring in various plays and television shows.

