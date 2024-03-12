 

Teyana Taylor's Ex Iman Shumpert Slams Claim He Neglected Child Support After Moving Out

Cover Images/INFphoto.com
Celebrity

The basketball athlete has rubbished his ex's claim that he has failed to pay child support for their little daughters since he moved out of their shared house following split.

  • Mar 12, 2024

AceShowbiz - Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert's divorce battle continues to escalate, with both parties making new claims and counterclaims.

In her motion, Taylor alleges that Shumpert has not provided any child support since leaving the family home last October. She demands primary custody of their two daughters and support for their upbringing. Shumpert denies these claims and has requested the court not to grant Taylor primary custody.

The dispute also involves allegations that Shumpert had utilities cut off at the family home where Taylor and their children reside. Taylor claims that Shumpert's brother informed her of plans to disconnect cable, Wi-Fi, and water, despite a court order prohibiting such actions.

Shumpert, however, insists that he never requested the disconnection of any utilities and that he was willing to transfer the bills to Taylor's name as she had requested in January 2024. He maintains that all accounts were current and paid in full at the time his response was filed.

The divorce has also exposed allegations of neglect. Taylor claims that their daughters appeared disheveled and malnourished while in Shumpert's care. Despite these allegations, a judge has granted Shumpert temporary parenting time with his daughters, allowing him to visit them for 2-3 weekends per month until a final custody decision is reached. Taylor will have primary custody during the Christmas holiday period.

The couple separated in September 2022, and Taylor filed for divorce in January 2023 after seven years of marriage. They have two daughters together: Iman "Junie" Tayla, 7, and Rue Rose, 3.

