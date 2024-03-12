Al Pacino Breaks Silence on Best Picture Announcement Controversy at Oscars 2024

Movie

The 'Godfather' actor insists it was the producers' intention to bypass the nominees and directly announce 'Oppenheimer' as the winner of Best Picture at the Academy Awards.

Mar 12, 2024

AceShowbiz - At the 2024 Academy Awards, Al Pacino became the subject of controversy when he announced the Best Picture winner without listing the nominees. In a statement to ET, Pacino clarified his decision.

"It was not my intention to omit them, rather a choice by the producers not to have them said again since they were highlighted individually throughout the ceremony," Pacino explained.

Each nominated film was indeed showcased with a montage of standout moments during the event. The 10 nominees were: "American Fiction", "Anatomy of a Fall", "Barbie", "The Holdovers", "Killers of the Flower Moon", "Maestro", "Oppenheimer", "Past Lives", "Poor Things", and "The Zone of Interest".

Pacino expressed his empathy for the filmmakers affected by the oversight. "I profoundly relate with filmmakers, actors, and producers so I deeply empathize with those who have been slighted by this oversight," he said.

Social media has buzzed with theories about why Pacino skipped the Best Picture nominees. One popular theory suggests that it was a jab at the film "Barbie", which mocked the "Godfather" character Pacino played in the iconic trilogy.

However, Pacino has not explicitly commented on the theory. The Best Picture award ultimately went to Christopher Nolan's "Oppenheimer," with Emma Thomas accepting the honor on behalf of the film.

Despite the Best Picture controversy, the Oscars ceremony featured several memorable moments, including the reunion of "Twins" stars Arnold Schwarzenegger and Danny DeVito, and "Beetlejuice" actors Michael Keaton and Catherine O'Hara.

