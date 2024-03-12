 

Katy Perry Gets Cozy With AI Billionaire Mogul Sam Altman Amid Split Rumor With Orlando Bloom

Katy Perry Gets Cozy With AI Billionaire Mogul Sam Altman Amid Split Rumor With Orlando Bloom
Instagram
Celebrity

The 'Dark Horse' singer is seen cozying up to the billionaire at a pre-Oscars party amid rumors that she is facing relationship issues with her actor husband-to-be.

  • Mar 12, 2024

AceShowbiz - Katy Perry was pictured squeezed into a chair next to AI mogul Sam Altman who is worth $2 billion. They were at a pre-Oscars party in a photo that was shared on designer Diane Von Furstenberg's Instagram Story on Sunday, March 10.

The 39-year-old tech industry magnate kept his arm around the 38-year-old hitmaker as they sat next to each other and posed for a snap.

The songwriter - who is stepping down from her position as a judge on "American Idol" after seven seasons - stood out while wearing a flowing white dress that exposed her toned arms during the party. The "E.T." singer accessorized with several pieces of gold jewelry, and her dark brunette hair fell onto her back.

Katy perry and Sam Altman get close at a party

Katy perry and Sam Altman get close at a party

  Editors' Pick

Not seen at the event was Perry's fiance Orlando Bloom, whom she began dating after they met at a Golden Globes afterparty in 2016.

Prior to becoming involved with the 47-year-old performer, the singer was married to Russell Brand from 2010 until 2012. Meanwhile, the "Pirates of the Caribbean" actor was married to Miranda Kerr from 2010 until 2013, and they share a son named Flynn, 13, who was born in 2011.

Orlando eventually moved on with Perry, and they went Instagram official with their relationship in May of 2016. The couple split up in February of 2017 although they were seen together later that year and became engaged in February of 2019. Perry and Orlando Bloom became engaged on Valentine's Day of 2019.

The Teenage Dream singer and the "Lord of the Rings" franchise star welcomed their daughter Daisy Dove into the world in August of 2020. The actor spoke about his relationship with the songwriter and the birth of their child during an interview with People, "We're so happy to welcome our beautiful daughter into our family..."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Lori Loughlin Makes Fun of Her College Admissions Scandal on 'Curb Your Enthusiasm'
Related Posts
Katy Perry Sparks Split Rumor With Orlando Bloom After Stepping Out Solo and Ditching Her Ring

Katy Perry Sparks Split Rumor With Orlando Bloom After Stepping Out Solo and Ditching Her Ring

Katy Perry Appears to Conceal Baby Bump in Baggy Outfit Amid Pregnancy Speculations

Katy Perry Appears to Conceal Baby Bump in Baggy Outfit Amid Pregnancy Speculations

Katy Perry Flaunts Derriere and G-String on Red Carpet at 2024 Billboard Women in Music Awards

Katy Perry Flaunts Derriere and G-String on Red Carpet at 2024 Billboard Women in Music Awards

Katy Perry Reunites With 'Old Friend' Taylor Swift, Sings Along to 'Bad Blood' at Concert

Katy Perry Reunites With 'Old Friend' Taylor Swift, Sings Along to 'Bad Blood' at Concert

Latest News
Lori Loughlin Makes Fun of Her College Admissions Scandal on 'Curb Your Enthusiasm'
  • Mar 12, 2024

Lori Loughlin Makes Fun of Her College Admissions Scandal on 'Curb Your Enthusiasm'

Katy Perry Gets Cozy With AI Billionaire Mogul Sam Altman Amid Split Rumor With Orlando Bloom
  • Mar 12, 2024

Katy Perry Gets Cozy With AI Billionaire Mogul Sam Altman Amid Split Rumor With Orlando Bloom

Robert De Niro Warns Americans of Living in 'Nightmare' If Trump Gets Elected Again
  • Mar 12, 2024

Robert De Niro Warns Americans of Living in 'Nightmare' If Trump Gets Elected Again

Christina Applegate Feels Like Living 'in Hell' Amid MS Battle, Recalls Blacking Out at Emmys 2023
  • Mar 12, 2024

Christina Applegate Feels Like Living 'in Hell' Amid MS Battle, Recalls Blacking Out at Emmys 2023

Al Pacino Ridiculed by Jimmy Kimmel Over Best Picture Announcement Gaffe at Oscars 2024
  • Mar 12, 2024

Al Pacino Ridiculed by Jimmy Kimmel Over Best Picture Announcement Gaffe at Oscars 2024

Oscars 2024: Mark Ronson Gushes Over 'Back to Black' for Nailing Amy Winehouse's Sense of Humor
  • Mar 12, 2024

Oscars 2024: Mark Ronson Gushes Over 'Back to Black' for Nailing Amy Winehouse's Sense of Humor

Most Read
Julia Fox Has Nothing but Gold Chains Covering Her Chest at Oscars Viewing Party
Celebrity
  • 2024-03-11 15:44:57

Julia Fox Has Nothing but Gold Chains Covering Her Chest at Oscars Viewing Party

Chris Brown Blasts 'Fake Celebrities', Rejects Mainstream Acceptance After NBA All-Star Game Snub

Chris Brown Blasts 'Fake Celebrities', Rejects Mainstream Acceptance After NBA All-Star Game Snub

Oscars 2024: Robert Downey Jr.'s Hilarious Reaction to Seeing Chris Hemsworth on Red Carpet

Oscars 2024: Robert Downey Jr.'s Hilarious Reaction to Seeing Chris Hemsworth on Red Carpet

Draya Michele Defended by Torrei Hart Over Age-Gap Relationship With Jalen Green

Draya Michele Defended by Torrei Hart Over Age-Gap Relationship With Jalen Green

Courtney Stodden Gets Teary Eyes in New Picture After Having Another Miscarriage

Courtney Stodden Gets Teary Eyes in New Picture After Having Another Miscarriage

Megan Thee Stallion's Ex-BFF Attends Nicki Minaj's Gig Amid Feud Between Two Femcees

Megan Thee Stallion's Ex-BFF Attends Nicki Minaj's Gig Amid Feud Between Two Femcees

Oscars 2024: John Cena Strips Down to Birthday Suit Onstage

Oscars 2024: John Cena Strips Down to Birthday Suit Onstage

Tyrese Gibson Can't Afford Ex-Wife Samantha's $10K Child Support After Hollywood Strikes

Tyrese Gibson Can't Afford Ex-Wife Samantha's $10K Child Support After Hollywood Strikes

Victoria Monet Regrets Bringing Daughter to Grammy Awards: It Was 'Disaster'

Victoria Monet Regrets Bringing Daughter to Grammy Awards: It Was 'Disaster'