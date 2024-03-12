Katy Perry Gets Cozy With AI Billionaire Mogul Sam Altman Amid Split Rumor With Orlando Bloom

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Dark Horse' singer is seen cozying up to the billionaire at a pre-Oscars party amid rumors that she is facing relationship issues with her actor husband-to-be.

AceShowbiz - Katy Perry was pictured squeezed into a chair next to AI mogul Sam Altman who is worth $2 billion. They were at a pre-Oscars party in a photo that was shared on designer Diane Von Furstenberg's Instagram Story on Sunday, March 10.

The 39-year-old tech industry magnate kept his arm around the 38-year-old hitmaker as they sat next to each other and posed for a snap.

The songwriter - who is stepping down from her position as a judge on "American Idol" after seven seasons - stood out while wearing a flowing white dress that exposed her toned arms during the party. The "E.T." singer accessorized with several pieces of gold jewelry, and her dark brunette hair fell onto her back.

Katy perry and Sam Altman get close at a party

Not seen at the event was Perry's fiance Orlando Bloom, whom she began dating after they met at a Golden Globes afterparty in 2016.

Prior to becoming involved with the 47-year-old performer, the singer was married to Russell Brand from 2010 until 2012. Meanwhile, the "Pirates of the Caribbean" actor was married to Miranda Kerr from 2010 until 2013, and they share a son named Flynn, 13, who was born in 2011.

Orlando eventually moved on with Perry, and they went Instagram official with their relationship in May of 2016. The couple split up in February of 2017 although they were seen together later that year and became engaged in February of 2019. Perry and Orlando Bloom became engaged on Valentine's Day of 2019.

The Teenage Dream singer and the "Lord of the Rings" franchise star welcomed their daughter Daisy Dove into the world in August of 2020. The actor spoke about his relationship with the songwriter and the birth of their child during an interview with People, "We're so happy to welcome our beautiful daughter into our family..."

