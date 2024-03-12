 

Sequel of 'Super Mario Bros.' Gets 2026 Release Date

Nintendo's game director Shigeru Miyamoto makes use of social media to confirm the release date of the second movie of 'Super Mario Bros.' and tease the animated film.

AceShowbiz - A second "Super Mario Bros." movie has been confirmed for April 3, 2026. Nintendo's game director Shigeru Miyamoto took to the video game giant's X (Twitter) page to announce another animated film in the universe is on the way in two years time. Although there are no plot details for now, Miyamoto teased it will be a "bright and fun story."

He wrote, "This is Miyamoto. We are now creating a new animated film based on the world of Super Mario Bros. This film is planned for release in theaters on April 3rd, 2026 in the US and many other markets, and throughout the month of April in other territories. We'll let you know the details once we're ready to share more. This time too, the staff at Illumination and Nintendo are working together. We're thinking about broadening Mario's world further, and it'll have a bright and fun story. We hope you'll look forward to it!"

It will be produced by founder and CEO of Illumination, Chris Meledandri and Miyamoto. Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic will direct from a script once again penned by Matthew Fogel.

The 2023 blockbuster, "The Super Mario Bros. Movie", was the second highest-grossing film of the year. Jack Black recently said he would like a musical sequel like "Joker 2".

The 54-year-old actor voices Bowser in the record-breaking film and would love to reprise the role as Mario's arch-nemesis in a "full musical" titled "Bowser's Revenge".

He told Variety, "I don't like to mix my music and movies, unless they told me at the beginning. I'm real protective of the Tenacious D side of my career. They sent me a 30-second nugget of an idea, and it was hilarious. So I fleshed it out, added some lyrics and melody, and they loved it. And by God, they put it in the film. I couldn't believe they did."

Jack added, "I think it should be a full musical, like what Todd Phillips is supposedly doing with 'Joker 2.'"

Chris Pratt, 44, voiced the legendary plumber Mario in the flick.

