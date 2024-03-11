 

North West Announces Debut Album 'Elementary School Dropout'

North West Announces Debut Album 'Elementary School Dropout'
Instagram
Music

The daughter of Kanye West and Kim Kardashian makes many believe that she takes inspiration from her father's debut studio album 'The College Dropout' for her own set.

  • Mar 11, 2024

AceShowbiz - North West has announced that she is in the process of creating her first-ever album. The daughter of rapper Kanye West and reality TV star Kim Kardashian revealed that her debut record is titled "Elementary School Dropout".

Earlier in March, the 10-year-old took the stage with her father Ye at a "Vultures 2" listening party. At that time, she delivered Ye's track titled "Talking", which featured her. Before getting off the stage, she had an important announcement to make.

While standing near her father on the stage, North told concertgoers, "Hi, it's Northie, and I've been working on an album," prompting the audience members to cheer. She went on to spill, "And it's called "Elementary School Drop Out." However, she did not offer any other details about the set.

  Editors' Pick

The surprising moment was documented in a video, which was later uploaded by a fan via X, formerly known as Twitter. After the footage was reshared by a blog and went viral on the social media platform, many X users quickly voiced their opinions on the matter.

One in particular appeared excited for North's debut album, saying, "Excited to hear North West's new album! Elementary School Dropout sounds like it's going to be a fun and unique project." Another suggested, "This is Perfect but I hope she don't spend her whole life in ye shadow."

Meanwhile, a third compared North to Beyonce Knowles' daughter Blue Ivy in a comment that read, "I really respect beyonce for not having blue ivy so available to the public like north west. I know north probably enjoys being in the public eye, but did she get to be a normal kid?" In the meantime, a fourth pointed out, "GIRL GET BACK TO THEM BOOKS."

Following the announcement, North made many social media users believe that her first album is inspired by Ye's debut studio album "The College Dropout". The rapper's record was unleashed back in February 2004.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Oscars 2024: Billie Eilish, Mark Ruffalo and More Call for Gaza Ceasefire With Red Pins
Related Posts
North West Tried to Hook La La Anthony Up With Michael B. Jordan

North West Tried to Hook La La Anthony Up With Michael B. Jordan

Kim Kardashian's Daughter North West Defended Over Age Inappropriate Video With La La Anthony

Kim Kardashian's Daughter North West Defended Over Age Inappropriate Video With La La Anthony

North West Shows Off Her Own Expensive Grills After Dad Kanye Flaunted His

North West Shows Off Her Own Expensive Grills After Dad Kanye Flaunted His

North West Used to Want to Be Boxer

North West Used to Want to Be Boxer

Latest News
Oscars 2024: Billie Eilish, Mark Ruffalo and More Call for Gaza Ceasefire With Red Pins
  • Mar 11, 2024

Oscars 2024: Billie Eilish, Mark Ruffalo and More Call for Gaza Ceasefire With Red Pins

North West Announces Debut Album 'Elementary School Dropout'
  • Mar 11, 2024

North West Announces Debut Album 'Elementary School Dropout'

Billie Eilish Reduced to Feeling Like a 'Failure' Seeing This Broadway Show
  • Mar 11, 2024

Billie Eilish Reduced to Feeling Like a 'Failure' Seeing This Broadway Show

Oscars 2024: Cillian Murphy Reveals Why Winning Best Actor Is 'Really Meaningful' to Him
  • Mar 11, 2024

Oscars 2024: Cillian Murphy Reveals Why Winning Best Actor Is 'Really Meaningful' to Him

Tessa Hilton Shares First Pic of Baby No. 3 in Lovely Instagram Post
  • Mar 11, 2024

Tessa Hilton Shares First Pic of Baby No. 3 in Lovely Instagram Post

Rita Moreno Admits Writing 2013 Memoir Was 'Exhausting' Despite Good Writing Skills
  • Mar 11, 2024

Rita Moreno Admits Writing 2013 Memoir Was 'Exhausting' Despite Good Writing Skills

Most Read
Madonna Dragged Online After Calling Out a Wheelchair-Bound Fan for Sitting Down During Her Concert
Music
  • 2024-03-10 15:56:09

Madonna Dragged Online After Calling Out a Wheelchair-Bound Fan for Sitting Down During Her Concert

Ariana Grande Pleads With Fans Not to Send Hateful Message After 'Eternal Sunshine' Release

Ariana Grande Pleads With Fans Not to Send Hateful Message After 'Eternal Sunshine' Release

Bad Bunny Files Lawsuit Against Fan Who Posted Unauthorized Concert Footage on YouTube

Bad Bunny Files Lawsuit Against Fan Who Posted Unauthorized Concert Footage on YouTube

Ariana Grande Defended by Fans From Jhene Aiko's Apparent Shade Over 'Eternal Sunshine' Album

Ariana Grande Defended by Fans From Jhene Aiko's Apparent Shade Over 'Eternal Sunshine' Album

JT to Embark on First Solo U.S. Tour Soon

JT to Embark on First Solo U.S. Tour Soon

Lil Nas X Says 'F**k Everybody Else' After Facing Criticism Over New Song Preview

Lil Nas X Says 'F**k Everybody Else' After Facing Criticism Over New Song Preview

Ariana Grande Wows the Crowd With 'SNL' Performances

Ariana Grande Wows the Crowd With 'SNL' Performances

Elle King Breaks Silence on Drunken Dolly Parton Tribute: 'I'm Human'

Elle King Breaks Silence on Drunken Dolly Parton Tribute: 'I'm Human'

Oscars 2024: Ryan Gosling Applauded for 'I'm Just Ken' Performance

Oscars 2024: Ryan Gosling Applauded for 'I'm Just Ken' Performance