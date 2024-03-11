North West Announces Debut Album 'Elementary School Dropout'

Instagram Music

The daughter of Kanye West and Kim Kardashian makes many believe that she takes inspiration from her father's debut studio album 'The College Dropout' for her own set.

Mar 11, 2024

AceShowbiz - North West has announced that she is in the process of creating her first-ever album. The daughter of rapper Kanye West and reality TV star Kim Kardashian revealed that her debut record is titled "Elementary School Dropout".

Earlier in March, the 10-year-old took the stage with her father Ye at a "Vultures 2" listening party. At that time, she delivered Ye's track titled "Talking", which featured her. Before getting off the stage, she had an important announcement to make.

While standing near her father on the stage, North told concertgoers, "Hi, it's Northie, and I've been working on an album," prompting the audience members to cheer. She went on to spill, "And it's called "Elementary School Drop Out." However, she did not offer any other details about the set.

The surprising moment was documented in a video, which was later uploaded by a fan via X, formerly known as Twitter. After the footage was reshared by a blog and went viral on the social media platform, many X users quickly voiced their opinions on the matter.

One in particular appeared excited for North's debut album, saying, "Excited to hear North West's new album! Elementary School Dropout sounds like it's going to be a fun and unique project." Another suggested, "This is Perfect but I hope she don't spend her whole life in ye shadow."

Meanwhile, a third compared North to Beyonce Knowles' daughter Blue Ivy in a comment that read, "I really respect beyonce for not having blue ivy so available to the public like north west. I know north probably enjoys being in the public eye, but did she get to be a normal kid?" In the meantime, a fourth pointed out, "GIRL GET BACK TO THEM BOOKS."

Following the announcement, North made many social media users believe that her first album is inspired by Ye's debut studio album "The College Dropout". The rapper's record was unleashed back in February 2004.

