Oscars 2024: Billie Eilish, Mark Ruffalo and More Call for Gaza Ceasefire With Red Pins

Meanwhile, pro-Palestinian protesters blocked traffic in front of the Cinerama Dome in Hollywood, delaying the arrival of many big stars at the red carpet of the 2024 Oscars.

Mar 11, 2024

AceShowbiz - Several Hollywood stars showed their support for the Gaza ceasefire while attending the 96th Academy Awards on Sunday, March 10 in Los Angeles. Billie Eilish, Mark Ruffalo and Ava DuVernay were among those who donned a statement-making fashion item at the big night in movie industry.

Alongside Ramy Youssef, FINNEAS and Mahershala Ali, the stars were pictured rocking red pins to show their support for a truce in the deadly Israel-Hamas war. Of the pin, Ramy said during a red carpet interview, "We're all calling for an immediate and permanent ceasefire in Gaza. We're calling for the safety of everyone involved. We really want lasting justice and peace for the Palestinian people."

The "Poor Things" actor added, "We really just want to say, 'let's just stop killing children.' There's so much there to process and it feels like the easiest way to have the conversations that people want to have is when they're isn't an active bombing campaign happening."

The said pins featured an outline of a hand around a black heart. It was created in solidarity with Artists4Ceasefire, which sees more than 400 artists advocating for an immediate end to the war.

In a press statement, Artists4Ceasefire said, "The pin symbolizes collective support for an immediate and permanent cease-fire, the release of all of the hostages and for the urgent delivery of humanitarian aid to civilians in Gaza. Compassion must prevail."

Artists4Ceasefire previously wrote in an open letter, "Beyond our pain and mourning for all of the people there and their loved ones around the world we are motivated by an unbending will to stand for our common humanity. We stand for freedom, justice, dignity and peace for all people - and a deep desire to stop more bloodshed."

On the other hand, pro-Palestinian protesters blocked traffic in front of the Cinerama Dome in Hollywood, delaying the arrival of many big stars at the red carpet of the 2024 Oscars. They shouted at fans and stars alike, "Ceasefire now! Free Palestine."

