 

Oscars 2024: Eva Mendes Shows Support for Ryan Gosling During 'I'm Just Ken' Performance

Despite skipping the red carpet at the award show, the 'Ghost Rider' actress makes sure to show up for her actor husband, who performs the 'Barbie' song onstage.

  • Mar 11, 2024

AceShowbiz - Eva Mendes has proven that she is a supportive wife to Ryan Gosling. The "Ghost Rider" actress made sure to show up for the actor portraying Ken in "Barbie" during his entertaining performance at the 2024 Academy Awards.

Despite skipping the red carpet at the Sunday, March 10 event, the 50-year-old actress arrived at the award show and went straight backstage. She showed her support for her actor husband, who delivered a song in front of the star-studded audience members.

Making use of her Instagram account, Eva uploaded a photo from backstage. In the picture, it could be seen that she was standing next to Ryan's red carpet and stage outfits. She was trying on his pink suit, black cowboy hat and matching sunglasses.

Along with the photo, Eva appeared to have congratulated Ryan for his new milestone in the caption of the post. She exclaimed, "You took Ken all the way to the Oscar's, RG." She continued, "Now come home, we need to put the kids to bed," adding a kiss mark emoji.

The post came when the 96th annual award show was held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. During the ceremony, Ryan delivered "I'm Just Ken", which is featured in "Barbie". He was joined by Slash, the lead guitarist of the hard rock band Guns N' Roses. While the actor sang the track, Slash, who sported an all-black leather outfit, played a guitar.

Ryan also got off the stage to invite a number of famous stars, who were sitting in the audience, to sing the track with him. Among the figures were his "Barbie" co-stars Margot Robbie and America Ferrera as well as the 2023 movie's director Greta Gerwig.

For the performance, Ryan rocked a hot pink shirt under a long-sleeved matching blazer, which was fully covered in sparkling sequins. He also donned a pair of long matching tailored pants, black shades and a matching cowboy hat, which he took off before he stepped on the stage.

