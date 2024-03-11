Oscars 2024: Robert Downey Jr.'s Hilarious Reaction to Seeing Chris Hemsworth on Red Carpet

Instagram/ysl/chrishsource Celebrity

When hitting the red carpet at the 96th award show, the 'Iron Man 3' actor has a heartfelt reunion with his co-star in several Marvel movies, including 'Avengers: Endgame'.

Mar 11, 2024

AceShowbiz - Robert Downey Jr. had a hilarious reaction when he spotted Chris Hemsworth at the Academy Awards 2024. When hitting the red carpet at the 96th annual award show, the "Iron Man" actor could not help but show his excitement to see the "Thor" actor.

On Sunday, March 10, the 58-year-old Marvel star made an appearance at the star-studded event, which took place at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. He was joined by his wife Susan Downey as they walked on the red carpet together.

At one point, Robert noticed that Chris, who was accompanied by his wife Elsa Pataky, was walking a distance in front of him. Robert appeared surprised and excited for their reunion as he was photographed pointing his finger at Chris. He also widely opened his mouth while looking at the camera.

One of the photos from the red carpet saw Robert having a heartfelt reunion with Chris. In the picture, the two of them were sharing a friendly hug as Robert placed one of his hands on Chris' upper back. In the meantime, their wives, Susan and Elsa, were pictured having a nice conversation.

Robert, Susan, Chris and Elsa did not forget to take a series of group photos together. The four of them, who looked happy during the reunion, struck a pose as they flashed their radiant smiles.

For the award show, Robert opted to wear a nearly all-black ensemble, consisting of a black shirt, long-sleeved black blazer and a pair of long matching tailored wide-leg pants. He completed the look with a pair of brown shades and black leather shoes.

Susan looked in sync with her actor husband in a black dress. She went daring with the gown that came with a halter neck design and very plunging neckline, exposing her cleavage. Her long hair was styled in waves and parted in the middle.

As for Chris, the Australian actor sported what appeared to be a navy blue suit over a long-sleeved white shirt. He made the look more formal with a pair of glossy black leather shoes. Meanwhile, his wife Elsa looked stunning in a long white dress, which featured a low-cut design and several cut-outs on her bodice.

You can share this post!